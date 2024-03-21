×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Patanjali issues unconditional apology following SC's severe rebuke on deceptive advertising

Acharya Balkrishna expressed remorse for misleading advertisements in an affidavit, following a Supreme Court directive to appear by April 2.

Reported by: Business Desk
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads | Image:Supreme Court, Patanjali
Patanjali's Court Apology: In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's stern admonition regarding misleading claims about the medicinal effectiveness of its products, Patanjali Ayurveda has issued a complete apology. 

"The Deponent will ensure that such advertisements are not issued in the future. By way of clarification, not as a defense, the Deponent begs to submit that its intention is only to exhort the citizens of this country to lead a healthier life...In fact, the idea was to promote the ayurvedic products which are based on age old literature/material backed by scientific research," Acharya Balkrishna stated in affidavit.

This apology came in response to ongoing legal proceedings concerning misleading advertisements, during which Patanjali's Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna, submitted an affidavit expressing remorse and requesting forgiveness for the contentious advertisements. Previously, the Supreme Court had directed Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to appear before the court by April 2.

Prior to this development, the Supreme Court had instructed Baba Ramdev and the company's Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna, to present themselves in court by April 2 for contempt proceedings related to deceptive advertisements. In light of the Supreme Court's firm stance, Patanjali submitted an affidavit to the highest court.

Court's disapproval voiced

The bench, comprised of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, voiced strong disapproval of Patanjali and Acharya Balkrishna for their failure to respond to the court's earlier notifications. They were questioned as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for violating the court's directives.

In his affidavit, Acharya Balkrishna expressed remorse over the advertisements that cast doubt on certain claims. The company's advertisements asserted the complete cure of ailments such as high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma, and other diseases.

IMA's allegations against Ramdev

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) accusing Baba Ramdev of conducting a campaign against the COVID vaccination drive and modern medicine.

The court found it necessary to issue a show-cause notice to Baba Ramdev, as the advertisements released by Patanjali on November 21, 2023, were the subject of an affidavit presented in court. It appears that these advertisements were endorsed by Baba Ramdev himself, prompting the court's action.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 09:37 IST

