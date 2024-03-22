Ayurvedic medicines cure: The Supreme Court’s rap on Patanjali Group for its vitriolic against allopathic medicines, has also brought to the fore, the gross violations of India’s Drugs and Magic Remedies Act as well as the Drug & Cosmetic Act.

Notably, the SC action comes after the Union Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH), has in the past pulled up Patanjali for the efficacy of its medicines and their claims of offering a cure.

Yoga guru Ramdev’s deputy Balkrishna Acharya on Thursday submitted an unconditional apology in the apex court. In hindsight, Patanjali’s troubles began at the time of the COVID-19 outbreak and the Ayurveda firm has been in the news for wrong reasons all along. Find out more about the entire alternative medicine saga in a detailed infographic.







While the Supreme Court is yet to issue the next date of hearing, a larger question that arises is whether Ramdev will turn up in the apex court, after being summoned last week.

Patanjali is a repeated offender and in the past has seen action taken against it by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). SC’s pulling up of Ramdev and Patanjali is seen as a deterrent for the unregulated production of alternative medicines.