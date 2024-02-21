English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Paytm owner One97 Communications hits upper circuit for fourth day

The rally in One97 Communication shares followed reports that the ED had found no breaches.

Business Desk
Paytm
Paytm owner One97 Communications hits upper circuit for fourth day | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paytm hits upper circuit: Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, surged to their upper circuit limit for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.

The fintech's stock climbed 5 per cent to Rs 395.25 on the BSE and Rs 395.05 on the NSE, respectively. In early trading, the BSE Sensex gained 27.95 points to 73,085.35, while the Nifty slipped 15.75 points to 22,181.20. The Paytm stock has rebounded over 21 per cent since last Thursday's closing level of Rs 325.

Advertisement

The rally in One97 Communication shares followed reports that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) investigating Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) had not found any foreign exchange rule breaches. However, the ED identified lapses in Know-Your-Customer (KYC) norms and issues with suspicious transaction reporting. Last week, the ED initiated a probe into PPBL's overseas transactions for alleged foreign exchange rule violations.

Decline after scrutiny 

Shares of One97 Communications surged 5 per cent on Tuesday after hitting the upper circuit limit on Monday. Paytm's shares rebounded last Friday after three consecutive days of decline due to regulatory scrutiny of its payments bank business.

The RBI's action against PPBL in January led to One97 Communications' stock decline. The RBI directed PPBL to halt further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in various customer accounts and instruments, extending the deadline till March 15.

Advertisement

One97 Communications holds a 49 per cent stake in PPBL, classifying it as an associate, not a subsidiary.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

15 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

15 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

15 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

15 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

15 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

15 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

15 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

15 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

16 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

16 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

16 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

2 days ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 600 People Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning After Consuming Prasad

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Neymar implicates Kylian Mbappe's ego in tense PSG departure drama

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Bilateral Trade To Boost, Says PM Post Talk With Greek Counterpart

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Aditya-Ananya, Shahid-Mira Jet Off To Goa For Rakul-Jackky Wedding?

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. Akaay Kohli already facing a big issue just few days after being born!

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo