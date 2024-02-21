Advertisement

Paytm hits upper circuit: Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, surged to their upper circuit limit for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.

The fintech's stock climbed 5 per cent to Rs 395.25 on the BSE and Rs 395.05 on the NSE, respectively. In early trading, the BSE Sensex gained 27.95 points to 73,085.35, while the Nifty slipped 15.75 points to 22,181.20. The Paytm stock has rebounded over 21 per cent since last Thursday's closing level of Rs 325.

Advertisement

The rally in One97 Communication shares followed reports that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) investigating Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) had not found any foreign exchange rule breaches. However, the ED identified lapses in Know-Your-Customer (KYC) norms and issues with suspicious transaction reporting. Last week, the ED initiated a probe into PPBL's overseas transactions for alleged foreign exchange rule violations.

Decline after scrutiny

Shares of One97 Communications surged 5 per cent on Tuesday after hitting the upper circuit limit on Monday. Paytm's shares rebounded last Friday after three consecutive days of decline due to regulatory scrutiny of its payments bank business.

The RBI's action against PPBL in January led to One97 Communications' stock decline. The RBI directed PPBL to halt further deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in various customer accounts and instruments, extending the deadline till March 15.

Advertisement

One97 Communications holds a 49 per cent stake in PPBL, classifying it as an associate, not a subsidiary.

(with PTI inputs)