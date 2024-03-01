English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 19:16 IST

Paytm Payments Bank slapped with Rs 5.49 cr penalty for money laundering

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 31, 2024, barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account

Business Desk
Paytm
Paytm | Image:Republic Business
Paytm fined for money laundering: The Financial Intelligence Unit of the Union Ministry of Finance has imposed Rs 5.49 crore penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for money laundering. Media reports quoting the Finance Ministry said the  Paytm Payments Bank was fined. 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 31, 2024, barred Paytm Payments Bank from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags and NCMC card after February 29, 2024, in the wake of persistent non-compliances and material supervisory concerns.

The central bank said that the action against PPBL came after a comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report by the external auditors. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma stepped down as Paytm Payments Bank chairman earlier this week to enable a smooth transition as PPBL has moved to a new board structure consisting only of independent and executive directors. PPBL has also informed that it will commence the process of appointing a new chairman.

Stock performance

In today’s stock market trading activity, shares of Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd rose 4.99 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 423.45 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, March 1, 2024.

This comes after One97 Communications announced the discontinuation of various inter-company agreements with its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL). The decision was approved by the Board of Directors on March 1, 2024, as per an exchange filing by the company.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 19:08 IST

