×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Perceived recession grips China despite official economic growth

China's economy faces downturn with high Gen Z unemployment, stagnant wages, and property market woes amidst external pressures.

Reported by: Business Desk
China real estate
China real estate | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China's economic downturn: Many individuals in China are experiencing a sense of economic downturn, reminiscent of a recession, despite official growth figures, according to Reuters report. Melody Zhang, a recent graduate from Renmin University, faced disappointment when she failed to secure a government job after numerous unsuccessful attempts in the media sector. The fierce competition for limited positions, with 2.6 million applicants vying for 39,600 government roles, reflects the challenges many young people encounter in finding employment.

Graduate job struggles


Zhang's experience is not unique, as a growing number of young graduates are struggling to realise their career aspirations amidst economic uncertainties. The prevailing sentiment amongst them is one of frustration and disillusionment, with concerns about the shrinking job market and diminishing prospects for advancement.

Economists like Zhu Tian argue that despite China's official growth rate of 5.2 per cent last year, the reality on the ground feels more like a recession for many. Factors such as declining property values, stagnant wages, and subdued consumer spending contribute to this perception of an economic downturn.

China's Gen Z challenges

The situation is particularly dire for China's Generation Z, who face high unemployment rates and lower-than-expected salaries when they do find work. This marks a significant departure from previous decades of rapid economic growth, fuelled by massive investments in manufacturing and infrastructure.

The property market, once a pillar of China's economic growth, is now experiencing a downturn, with many homeowners feeling the pinch as property values plummet. This has significant implications for household wealth and consumer spending, further exacerbating the economic challenges facing the country.

Geopolitical economic strain

Moreover, external factors such as diplomatic tensions with the West and trade restrictions are adding to China's economic woes, with businesses feeling the impact of these geopolitical tensions on their operations.

In light of these challenges, many individuals, like tech consultant David Fincher, are contemplating their future in China, fearing further economic instability and regulatory uncertainties. The prevailing sentiment amongst them is one of uncertainty and anxiety about what lies ahead.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 11th, 2024 at 09:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

16 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

17 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

17 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

17 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

17 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

17 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

17 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 days ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 days ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 days ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 days ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 days ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi to Inaugurate Dwarka Expressway Today: Traffic Advisory

    India News19 minutes ago

  2. NPS assets hit Rs 11.50 trillion on equities strength

    Business News20 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING | DTC Bus Emits Heavy Smoke in Janpath: Watch Video

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. JM Financial stocks plunge as SEBI bars company from lead manager role

    Business News29 minutes ago

  5. Japan's Q4 GDP revised up, economy avoids recession

    Economy News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo