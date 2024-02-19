Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Can minors dive into mutual funds SIPs? Know what AMFI guidelines state

Certain documentation, such as birth and school certificates, is necessary to initiate a mutual fund investment under a minor's name, as per AMFI rules.

Business Desk
Mutual funds for minors
Mutual funds for minors | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mutual funds for minors: Are you considering investing in mutual funds for your child's future, but unsure about the process for minors? Investing in mutual funds via SIPs for minors requires adherence to specific rules laid down by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).  Parents keen on securing their child's future can make investments on their behalf, catering to various purposes such as education, marriage, or healthcare.

Essential papers for minors' mutual fund entry

To initiate a mutual fund investment under a minor's name, certain documentation is imperative as per AMFI regulations. These include the minor's birth certificate, school-leaving certificate, and documents establishing the guardian's relationship with the minor. Natural guardians must furnish proof of their relationship, while court-appointed guardians need to provide a copy of the court order designating them as legal guardians.

Additionally, guardians are mandated to submit their PAN details, bank account information, and complete KYC data. Payments for investments will be made from the guardian's bank account, although the minor retains sole ownership of the investment. Notably, the minor's account cannot have joint ownership, and no nominee can be added.

What stock trading restrictions apply to minors?

Minors are also allowed to invest in Indian stocks, with their guardians operating their demat and bank accounts. However, minors are restricted from engaging in equity intraday, equity derivative, or currency derivative trading, and can only partake in equity delivery trades.

Upon reaching 18 years of age, the minor can transition the account to their name by completing the minor-to-major (MAM) form and fulfilling other requirements, including submitting their PAN and KYC details. During this transition, dividend payments will continue to be credited to the account holder's bank account or reinvested in the portfolio.

Notably, monetary transactions cannot be conducted until the MAM procedure is finalised. Nonetheless, payments will be processed according to the unitholder's preferences, either deposited into the designated bank account or reinvested as applicable.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

15 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

18 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

18 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

18 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

18 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali: SC Stays LS Notices to West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. BAFTA Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Oppenheimer Wins Big, Barbie Subbed

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Shilpa Shetty’s Bodyguard Misbehaves With Specially-abled Fan | Watch

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  4. What Is Turmeric Tea? Understand Its Benefits For A Healthy Lifestyle

    Lifestyle Health17 minutes ago

  5. Myanmar Poachers' Boat Hits Rock, Inebriated During Andaman Journey

    World18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo