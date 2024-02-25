English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 20:07 IST

Central government employees set to receive 4% hike in Dearness Allowance

The forthcoming hike follows the previous adjustment in October 2023, where the DA was escalated by 4% to reach 46%.

Business Desk
DA increase expected
DA increase expected | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

DA increase expected: Central government employees are anticipated to witness a 4 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) in March as per the 7th Pay Commission, raising the total DA to 50 per cent. The decision on the DA hike is grounded on the All-India CPI-IW data, with revisions typically occurring twice annually. The forthcoming hike follows the previous adjustment in October 2023, where the DA was escalated by 4 per cent to reach 46 per cent.

DA, a crucial component of government employees' salaries, is distinguished from Dearness Relief (DR), which is provided to pensioners. The announcement regarding the DA hike is generally disclosed in March.

Upon implementation of the anticipated 4 per cent DA hike, both the dearness allowance and dearness relief are expected to ascend to 50 per cent, according to reports. This augmentation comes against the backdrop of the 12-month average of the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) standing at 392.83. Based on this data, the DA is calculated to amount to 50.26 per cent of the basic pay.

Additionally, recent developments in various states indicate a broader trend of DA increases for government employees. For instance, the Yogi Adityanath-led government sanctioned a 10 per cent hike in DA for regular roadways employees, impacting approximately 12,000 workers and bringing the DA to 38 per cent. Similarly, West Bengal announced a 4 per cent hike in DA for state government employees, while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann declared a 4 per cent rise in DA for government employees and pensioners in December 2023, effectively increasing the DA from 34 per cent to 38 per cent.

These successive hikes in DA across different states underscore the broader effort to address the economic concerns of government employees amidst the prevailing inflationary pressures.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  4. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Game Changer Writer Reveals Details On Ram Charan's Character

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo