Cash smart AI: Navigating the intricacies of personal finance can be a daunting task, especially without the guidance of financial advisors. However, in the age of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) is stepping in as a valuable ally. For those seeking effective ways to manage their money independently, there are nine AI-powered apps ready to assist. From budgeting and savings to investing and reducing bills, these applications bring financial empowerment to the fingertips of users. Here's how these tools can transform the way you handle your finances.

Budgeting with Wally

Wally, a fully automated personal finance app, streamlines budgeting decisions by tracking spending, cash flow, and bills. Its predictive analysis, powered by WallyGPT, a built-in chatbot, offers personalised suggestions on savings. Wally is compatible with accounts in over 70 countries.

Interactive savings with Cleo

Cleo, an AI-powered savings app, stands out with its interactive chatbot. Providing real-time feedback and tailored advice, Cleo helps users make better spending decisions. The autosave feature automatically sets aside determined amounts for savings, with the option to implement savings "fines" for nonessential spending.

Investing with Magnifi

Magnifi serves as an AI investing assistant, offering personalised guidance for researching, buying investments, and managing portfolios. Leveraging predictive analysis, Magnifi aims to optimise returns and prevent costly investment errors.

Managing recurring payments with Rocket Money

Rocket Money uses AI-driven analysis to track subscriptions and recurring payments, helping users identify unnecessary expenses and automatically cancel them. The app's Smart Savings feature predicts and transfers savings to the user's account regularly.

QuickBooks for business owners

QuickBooks, known for robust accounting tools, incorporates AI to automate features such as cash flow forecasting and mileage tracking. By reducing manual entry and human error, QuickBooks ensures accurate financial records for maximising tax deductions and making informed business decisions.

Reducing energy bills with GridRewards

GridRewards combines sustainability with savings, offering insights on when to reduce energy consumption for cash benefits. Users receive direct payments for contributing to energy savings. The app also suggests energy-saving actions to cut down on bills.

Shopping deals with PayPal honey

PayPal's Honey app, with a browser extension, automatically finds and applies online discounts, providing cash-back rewards on select purchases. Users can accumulate significant savings over time with automatic discounts.

Travel deals with Hopper

Hopper, an AI-powered travel companion, advises users on optimal times to book flights and hotels based on forecasting software. The app's machine learning algorithms predict flight prices with 95 per cent accuracy, helping users secure the best deals.

Reducing gas usage with Waze

Waze, known for navigation, uses AI-driven real-time traffic analytics to recommend fuel-efficient routes. By minimising idle time in traffic, Waze helps users save on fuel costs.



AI-driven personal finance tools act as financial coaches, offering real-time insights, proactive strategies, and personalised guidance for healthy financial choices. Users should research subscription fees and reviews to ensure the app's reliability and worthiness.