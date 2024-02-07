Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Check out these 9 top apps to amp your savings and get a financial glow up

Unlock financial independence with nine AI-powered apps, revolutionising everything from budgeting and savings to investing and bill reduction.

Business Desk
Save money with AI
Save money with AI | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Cash smart AI: Navigating the intricacies of personal finance can be a daunting task, especially without the guidance of financial advisors. However, in the age of technology, artificial intelligence (AI) is stepping in as a valuable ally. For those seeking effective ways to manage their money independently, there are nine AI-powered apps ready to assist. From budgeting and savings to investing and reducing bills, these applications bring financial empowerment to the fingertips of users. Here's how these tools can transform the way you handle your finances.

Budgeting with Wally

Wally, a fully automated personal finance app, streamlines budgeting decisions by tracking spending, cash flow, and bills. Its predictive analysis, powered by WallyGPT, a built-in chatbot, offers personalised suggestions on savings. Wally is compatible with accounts in over 70 countries.

Interactive savings with Cleo

Cleo, an AI-powered savings app, stands out with its interactive chatbot. Providing real-time feedback and tailored advice, Cleo helps users make better spending decisions. The autosave feature automatically sets aside determined amounts for savings, with the option to implement savings "fines" for nonessential spending.

Investing with Magnifi

Magnifi serves as an AI investing assistant, offering personalised guidance for researching, buying investments, and managing portfolios. Leveraging predictive analysis, Magnifi aims to optimise returns and prevent costly investment errors.

Managing recurring payments with Rocket Money

Rocket Money uses AI-driven analysis to track subscriptions and recurring payments, helping users identify unnecessary expenses and automatically cancel them. The app's Smart Savings feature predicts and transfers savings to the user's account regularly.

QuickBooks for business owners

QuickBooks, known for robust accounting tools, incorporates AI to automate features such as cash flow forecasting and mileage tracking. By reducing manual entry and human error, QuickBooks ensures accurate financial records for maximising tax deductions and making informed business decisions.

Reducing energy bills with GridRewards

GridRewards combines sustainability with savings, offering insights on when to reduce energy consumption for cash benefits. Users receive direct payments for contributing to energy savings. The app also suggests energy-saving actions to cut down on bills.

Shopping deals with PayPal honey

PayPal's Honey app, with a browser extension, automatically finds and applies online discounts, providing cash-back rewards on select purchases. Users can accumulate significant savings over time with automatic discounts.

Travel deals with Hopper

Hopper, an AI-powered travel companion, advises users on optimal times to book flights and hotels based on forecasting software. The app's machine learning algorithms predict flight prices with 95 per cent accuracy, helping users secure the best deals.

Reducing gas usage with Waze

Waze, known for navigation, uses AI-driven real-time traffic analytics to recommend fuel-efficient routes. By minimising idle time in traffic, Waze helps users save on fuel costs.

AI-driven personal finance tools act as financial coaches, offering real-time insights, proactive strategies, and personalised guidance for healthy financial choices. Users should research subscription fees and reviews to ensure the app's reliability and worthiness.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 16:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

17 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News8 minutes ago

  3. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement