Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

Considering target maturity funds? Here is all you need to know

Target Maturity Funds (TMFs) invest in indexed bonds with unique maturity dates, distinguishing them from fixed maturity plans (FMPs).

Business Desk
Target Maturity Funds
Target Maturity Funds | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Smart investment move: Are you seeking a reliable investment strategy? Target maturity funds, a type of debt mutual funds, are considered a prudent choice for investors seeking a moderate level of return predictability, say experts. These funds primarily invest in government bonds, holding them until maturity, with the interest income from the bonds being reinvested during the fund's tenure.

Decoding TMFs

Target Maturity Funds (TMFs) emerge as a category of open-ended debt funds, each with a distinct maturity date. "Unlike fixed maturity plans (FMPs), TMFs channel investments into bonds tracking an underlying index, encompassing public sector undertakings (PSUs), state development loans (SDL), G-secs, and other bonds," explained Aastha Gupta, CEO, Share India FinCap.

Experts are eyeing TMFs as an alternative to traditional fixed deposits, given their focus on government securities and predominantly AAA-rated bonds.

Advertisement

Top picks for target maturity funds in 2024

Financial experts recommend a selection of target maturity funds for the year 2024, as curated by 5paisa. Notable among these recommendations is the Kotak Nifty SDL Apr 2027, an Index Fund with a Yield to Maturity (YTM) of 7.7 per cent and a consistent track record. Similarly, the Bandhan CRISIL IBX Gilt April 2028, categorised as an Index Fund, boasts a YTM of 7.54 per cent. Additional options gaining expert approval include the Axis CRISIL IBX SDL May 2027, Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026, and Tata Nifty SDL Plus AAA PSU Bond.

Advertisement

"These funds are suggested because of their solid Yield to Maturity (YTM), consistency, and consistent 5-year returns.  When a bond in the index matures, the corresponding bonds in the TMF also mature. Any alterations in the underlying index's maturity trigger changes in the fund's maturity date, with investors receiving timely notifications. On the maturity date, units are automatically redeemed at the prevailing Net Asset Value (NAV), said Gupta.

Advantages of exploring TMFs

Investors stand to benefit from several advantages associated with TMFs, including their open-ended nature, tax efficiency, and the commitment to hold funds until maturity. While the flexibility to redeem anytime exists, investors need to navigate the terrain of capital gains tax. Tax efficiency is a notable feature, offering indexation benefits for computing long-term capital gains tax.

"The strategy of holding funds until maturity helps mitigate risks associated with fluctuating interest rates, ensuring relatively stable returns compared to other bond funds," Gupta added.

Advertisement

Considerations before venturing in

While TMFs come with their share of advantages, prospective investors must be cognisant of certain drawbacks. TMFs lack an extensive historical track record, and premature exits may expose investors to the vagaries of interest rate risks. Additionally, the passive nature of TMFs limits the fund manager's ability to make portfolio adjustments based on market dynamics.

Advertisement

Industry experts posit that TMFs could be particularly appealing to those in higher tax brackets, given the 20 per cent taxation rate on long-term capital gains with indexation.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

44 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

6 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos19 minutes ago

  4. Noida Police Nabs 2 Men in Encounter Accused of Killing Minor For Photos

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement