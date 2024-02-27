English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

European private lending surges, investors eye risky corporate debt amid ECB rate cut expectations

Deloitte reports surge in high-interest loans to indebted firms, hitting 189 in Q4 2023, highest since mid-2022.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

European credit resurgence: European private credit has surged back to mid-2022 levels, as indicated by recent data from Deloitte. This surge suggests that investors are increasingly drawn to risky corporate debt, anticipating potential interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) in the coming year.

Deloitte's report highlights an uptick in private debt funds, which predominantly extend high-interest loans to indebted companies supported by buyout firms. In the final quarter of 2023, these funds issued 189 loans, the highest since mid-2022, just before the ECB began raising interest rates.

Debt activity rising

Andrew Cruickshank, a director at Deloitte and the report's author, predicts that private debt activity will continue to rise this year, driven by the opening up of credit markets to riskier borrowers, despite the ECB's maintenance of historically high rates.

This resurgence in private markets mirrors a broader revival in the issuance of bonds by companies with speculative-grade credit ratings. Sales of European junk bonds soared by 51% in January compared to the same period last year, according to data from S&P Global.

Relaxed credit conditions

In the past year, debt investors had been concerned about tight financing conditions potentially leading weaker companies to default on their borrowings. However, indicators like the iTraxx Europe Crossover index, which measures the cost of insuring against debt defaults in a basket of European junk bonds, have shown a significant decrease, indicating relaxed credit conditions.

The rapid easing of credit conditions ahead of potential ECB rate cuts has raised concerns amongst some policymakers. Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, warned recently about substantial loosening in financial conditions due to market expectations of rate reductions.

Corporate refinancing trends

On the corporate side, European companies have been taking advantage of favourable conditions to refinance existing loans at lower rates. Refinancing deals accounted for a fifth of European private debt transactions in the final quarter of 2023, according to Deloitte's study.

Paul Watters, a senior director at S&P, highlights that this trend of repricing and refinancing is widespread across debt markets. Companies are keen to capitalise on this window of opportunity amidst concerns of changing market sentiment later in the year.

The resurgence in European private credit reflects a broader shift in investor sentiment towards riskier assets, driven by expectations of ECB policy adjustments.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

13 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

17 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

19 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

19 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

19 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

19 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

19 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

19 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

19 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Are Toner Pads? Uses, Benefits Of The Viral Korean Beauty Product

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  2. Investors flock to risky debt amid ECB rate cut anticipation

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. Survey shows rural-urban gap narrowing

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  4. Voting Underway in 3 States for 15 RS Seats Amid Cross-Voting | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. BJP Jammu and Kashmir Unit to Hold Key Election Committee Meeting

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo