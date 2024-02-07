English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

Flight chaos in dense fog? Claim losses with travel insurance – Here's how

Travellers facing challenges can seek financial relief through travel insurance by filing claims for flight delays exceeding 2–3 hours.

Business Desk
Is your flight canceled or delayed because of fog?
Is your flight canceled or delayed because of fog? | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fog grounds flights: Flight delays and cancellations due to dense fog at Delhi airport have prompted dissatisfaction amongst passengers. The airport has faced criticism for having only one operational CAT III equipped runway to handle flights during dense fog. This situation has led to videos circulating on social media showing passengers stranded on the apron at Mumbai airport and even a passenger lunging at the co-pilot on a Delhi-Goa flight.

Tech-powered delay claims

Amidst these challenges, travellers can seek financial relief through travel insurance policies. In cases of flight delays, insurance claims can be made if the departure is delayed beyond the policy-specified duration, typically 2–3 hours. The claim process has been streamlined in some cases through tech integration, where insurers track delays and automatically trigger claim intimation to customers.

However, making a successful claim requires attention to policy details. “The calculation of actual departure time may vary amongst insurers, with some considering the release of parking brakes, while others count departure when the aircraft leaves the airport or goes wheels up. Additionally, certain exceptions may lead to claim rejection, such as public announcements or notifications of delays or cancellations six hours prior to departure,” said Sanjeeb Rout from National Insurance Company.

Claim challenges

For flight cancellations, policyholders can contact customer service through helpline, email, or WhatsApp, providing proof of cancellation and payment details. Exceptions leading to claim rejection include publicly communicated information, changes in government regulations, permanent withdrawal of services by the airline, or announced strikes or disputes.

Travel insurance: What does it include?

A trip cancellation cover offers protection for various reasons beyond airline flight cancellations. It covers non-refundable expenses for travel and accommodation, including excursions or planned events. Claims can be made for medical emergencies, unexpected strikes, riots, natural calamities, judicial cases, travel advisories, compulsory quarantine, or travel prevention issued by the government.

In the face of recent flight disruptions, affected passengers are reminded that travel insurance can cover costs incurred due to inordinate delays or cancellations. “The coverage includes reimbursement for ticket costs in case of cancellations and accommodation expenses for overnight stays. However, policyholders must be aware of deductibles associated with benefits, and the coverage for flight delays may be contingent on specific terms and conditions. Insurers may not provide additional reimbursement if the airline has already compensated fairly for cancellations. Overall, travel insurance offers comprehensive coverage for unforeseen circumstances beyond flight disruptions.” Rout added.

Advertisement

Published January 24th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Bumrah is the BEST-EVER pacer India has produced, ICC makes him No.1

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. We are waiting for AI competition to arrive, says Microsoft’s Nadella

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  5. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stats so far

    Web Stories13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement