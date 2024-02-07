Advertisement

Fog grounds flights: Flight delays and cancellations due to dense fog at Delhi airport have prompted dissatisfaction amongst passengers. The airport has faced criticism for having only one operational CAT III equipped runway to handle flights during dense fog. This situation has led to videos circulating on social media showing passengers stranded on the apron at Mumbai airport and even a passenger lunging at the co-pilot on a Delhi-Goa flight.

Tech-powered delay claims

Amidst these challenges, travellers can seek financial relief through travel insurance policies. In cases of flight delays, insurance claims can be made if the departure is delayed beyond the policy-specified duration, typically 2–3 hours. The claim process has been streamlined in some cases through tech integration, where insurers track delays and automatically trigger claim intimation to customers.



However, making a successful claim requires attention to policy details. “The calculation of actual departure time may vary amongst insurers, with some considering the release of parking brakes, while others count departure when the aircraft leaves the airport or goes wheels up. Additionally, certain exceptions may lead to claim rejection, such as public announcements or notifications of delays or cancellations six hours prior to departure,” said Sanjeeb Rout from National Insurance Company.

Claim challenges

For flight cancellations, policyholders can contact customer service through helpline, email, or WhatsApp, providing proof of cancellation and payment details. Exceptions leading to claim rejection include publicly communicated information, changes in government regulations, permanent withdrawal of services by the airline, or announced strikes or disputes.

Travel insurance: What does it include?

A trip cancellation cover offers protection for various reasons beyond airline flight cancellations. It covers non-refundable expenses for travel and accommodation, including excursions or planned events. Claims can be made for medical emergencies, unexpected strikes, riots, natural calamities, judicial cases, travel advisories, compulsory quarantine, or travel prevention issued by the government.



In the face of recent flight disruptions, affected passengers are reminded that travel insurance can cover costs incurred due to inordinate delays or cancellations. “The coverage includes reimbursement for ticket costs in case of cancellations and accommodation expenses for overnight stays. However, policyholders must be aware of deductibles associated with benefits, and the coverage for flight delays may be contingent on specific terms and conditions. Insurers may not provide additional reimbursement if the airline has already compensated fairly for cancellations. Overall, travel insurance offers comprehensive coverage for unforeseen circumstances beyond flight disruptions.” Rout added.