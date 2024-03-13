Advertisement

HDFC Nifty Realty Index Fund: HDFC Mutual Fund has introduced the HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund, marking the launch of India's first domestic fund in the realty sector. This open-ended scheme tracks the Nifty Realty Total Return Index (TRI), offering investors an opportunity to tap into the potential of the real estate market through a diversified portfolio of real estate stocks within a single instrument.

Investment window

According to the press release issued by HDFC Mutual Fund the New Fund Offer (NFO) for HDFC Nifty Realty Index Fund commenced on March 7 and is scheduled to conclude on March 21. With assets under management (AUM) of Rs 6.29 trillion as of February end, HDFC Mutual Fund stresses the long-term growth prospects of the realty sector, driven by substantial developments in residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and SEZ projects.



The fund aims to capitalise on factors such as increasing affordability, urbanisation, and government initiatives promoting transparency, which are expected to fuel growth in the real estate sector for years to come. Moreover, the improved fundamentals of listed realty companies, including enhanced profitability and reduced leverage over recent years, further bolster the attractiveness of this investment opportunity.

Passive fund structure

Managed by Nirman Morakhia and Arun Agarwal, HDFC Nifty Realty Index Fund operates as a passive fund, investing in stocks listed in the Nifty Realty index. The fund's portfolio is constructed to reflect the composition of the index, which currently comprises 10 constituents. Notably, DLF holds the highest weightage among these constituents, followed by Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, and Prestige Estates Projects.

Risk awareness advised

Recognising the higher risk associated with sectoral or thematic funds, financial advisors caution retail investors to exercise caution, particularly if they are new to equity investing. Experts advise investors to start with diversified equity funds before considering exposure to sector-specific funds.



Navneet Munot, Managing Director, CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company, highlighted the company's focus on providing a diverse range of investment solutions to cater to the needs of investors.



“At HDFC Mutual Fund, our mission to be the wealth creator for every Indian continues to drive us to offer a wide range of investment solutions to meet the needs of investors,” Munot stated.