×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund: Know all about India's first domestic realty-centric mutual fund

This scheme allows investors to tap into real estate market potential through diversified stocks, tracking the Nifty Realty Total Return Index.

Reported by: Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

HDFC Nifty Realty Index Fund: HDFC Mutual Fund has introduced the HDFC NIFTY Realty Index Fund, marking the launch of India's first domestic fund in the realty sector. This open-ended scheme tracks the Nifty Realty Total Return Index (TRI), offering investors an opportunity to tap into the potential of the real estate market through a diversified portfolio of real estate stocks within a single instrument.

Investment window

According to the press release issued by HDFC Mutual Fund the New Fund Offer (NFO) for HDFC Nifty Realty Index Fund commenced on March 7 and is scheduled to conclude on March 21. With assets under management (AUM) of Rs 6.29 trillion as of February end, HDFC Mutual Fund stresses the long-term growth prospects of the realty sector, driven by substantial developments in residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and SEZ projects.

The fund aims to capitalise on factors such as increasing affordability, urbanisation, and government initiatives promoting transparency, which are expected to fuel growth in the real estate sector for years to come. Moreover, the improved fundamentals of listed realty companies, including enhanced profitability and reduced leverage over recent years, further bolster the attractiveness of this investment opportunity.

Passive fund structure

Managed by Nirman Morakhia and Arun Agarwal, HDFC Nifty Realty Index Fund operates as a passive fund, investing in stocks listed in the Nifty Realty index. The fund's portfolio is constructed to reflect the composition of the index, which currently comprises 10 constituents. Notably, DLF holds the highest weightage among these constituents, followed by Macrotech Developers, Godrej Properties, Phoenix Mills, and Prestige Estates Projects.

Risk awareness advised

Recognising the higher risk associated with sectoral or thematic funds, financial advisors caution retail investors to exercise caution, particularly if they are new to equity investing. Experts advise investors to start with diversified equity funds before considering exposure to sector-specific funds.

Navneet Munot, Managing Director, CEO, HDFC Asset Management Company, highlighted the company's focus on providing a diverse range of investment solutions to cater to the needs of investors.

“At HDFC Mutual Fund, our mission to be the wealth creator for every Indian continues to drive us to offer a wide range of investment solutions to meet the needs of investors,” Munot stated.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 12:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BharatShakti

Modi govt's policy

12 hours ago
PM MODI IN SABARMATI, GUJARAT

Prime Minister Modi

19 hours ago
PM's Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi

WATCH: PM Modi Offered

19 hours ago
BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya

BJP’s Balmukund Acharya

20 hours ago
Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson

Iceland, India Exploring

20 hours ago
Delhi Haj Committee Chairman

Delhi Haj Committee

20 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina At Airport

20 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Dons Comfy Attire

21 hours ago
Sonu Nigam

Sonu's Comfy Aiport Look

a day ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Jets Off TO Delhi

a day ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

a day ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

2 days ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

2 days ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

2 days ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. SC To Hear Pleas To Stay Election Commissioners Act On March 15 | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Mutual Fund launches first domestic realty-centric mutual fund

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Ed Sheeran Recreates Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma Hook Step

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  5. Neve To Return To Scream 7 After Exiting Over Salary Controversy

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo