Top high-risk mutual funds: Are you in search of high-reward investment opportunities? According to financial experts, high-risk mutual funds such as HDFC Dynamic PE Ratio FoF Direct Growth, ICICI Prudential Asset Allocator Fund (FOF) Direct Growth and many more could be the solution. With their major risk-reward dynamic, these mutual funds offer the potential for substantial returns, particularly for investors with a long-term horizon.

Top 6 high-risk mutual funds for 2024

These mutual funds, characterised by their major risk-reward dynamic, promise substantial returns for those willing to navigate the volatility of the market.

HDFC Dynamic PE Ratio FoF Direct Growth

Garnering attention with its annualised returns of 16.37 per cent over the past three years and 14.79 per cent over the last 5 years, the HDFC Dynamic PE Ratio FoF Fund stands out in the Other category of HDFC Mutual Funds, according to Groww data.

ICICI Prudential Asset Allocator Fund (FOF) Direct Growth

Noteworthy for its consistent performance, the ICICI Prudential Asset Allocator Fund boasts annualised returns of 15.01 per cent over the past three years and 14.86 per cent over the last 5 years, falling under the Other category of ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds.

SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund Direct Growth

Despite its conservative label, the SBI Conservative Hybrid Fund presents investors with an annualised return of 10.68 per cent over the past three years and 10.83 per cent over the last 5 years within the Hybrid category of SBI Mutual Funds.

ICICI Prudential Bharat Consumption Fund Direct Growth

Offering a balanced approach to investment, the ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund has provided annualised returns of 13.25 per cent over the past three years and 13.29 per cent over the last 5 years, housed under the Hybrid category of ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds.

Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund of Funds Direct Growth

Displaying a blend of agility and performance, the Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund has delivered annualised returns of 19.76 per cent over the past three years and 12.7 per cent over the last 5 years, housed under the Other category of Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds.

Sundaram Equity Hybrid Fund Direct Growth

Combining elements of equity and hybrid funds, the Sundaram Equity Hybrid Fund has yielded annualised returns of 17.11 per cent over the past three years and 15.7 per cent over the last 5 years, falling within the Hybrid category of Sundaram Mutual Funds.

Alternative risk-reward options

Other options include Tata Balanced Advantage Fund Direct Growth, which is characterised by its balanced growth strategy and has secured annualised returns of 13.87 per cent over the past three years and 14.66 per cent over the last 5 years within the Hybrid category of Tata Mutual Funds. Similarly, the ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Direct Growth Fund takes a balanced approach to investment, providing annualised returns of 13.25 per cent over the past three years and 13.29 per cent over the last 5 years under the Hybrid category of ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds.

Additionally, the Sundaram Balanced Advantage Fund Direct Growth exhibits adaptability and resilience, boasting annualised returns of 12.62 per cent over the past three years and 13.43 per cent over the last 5 years within the Hybrid category of Sundaram Mutual Funds. For investors seeking diversification, the Axis Gold Direct Plan Growth Fund stands out with annualised returns of 12.54 per cent over the past three years and 14.66 per cent over the last 5 years, positioned within the Other category of Axis Mutual Funds.

These high-risk mutual funds, distinguished by their potential for substantial returns, cater to investors seeking to capitalise on market opportunities while navigating the inherent risks. With their varying investment strategies and asset allocations, these funds offer a spectrum of options for investors with differing risk appetites and financial goals.

As investors eagerly consider their options, financial experts advise careful consideration of factors such as investment goals, risk profiles, fund performance, expense ratios, and investment modes before making any investment decisions.