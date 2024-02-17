English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Is your motor insurance enough? These add-ons can enhance coverage

Round-the-clock roadside assistance ensures help is always at hand, while engine protection cover safeguards against expensive repair bills.

Business Desk
Is your motor insurance basic or comprehensive?
Is your motor insurance basic or comprehensive? | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Maximise your motor insurance: Are you settling for standard motor insurance coverage? While these policies indeed provide basic protection against accidents and third-party liabilities, experts emphasise that opting for add-on features can substantially enrich the overall value and breadth of coverage.

Emergency roadside support

One of the most valuable add-ons is round-the-clock roadside assistance coverage. This feature provides policyholders with immediate support in the event of vehicle breakdowns or emergencies, offering services such as towing, on-site repairs, and emergency fuel assistance. It proves invaluable in situations where a vehicle becomes immobilised due to mechanical issues or unforeseen circumstances.

 

Image credit: Pexels

Engine damage defence 

Engine protection cover is another essential add-on that shields policyholders from hefty repair costs incurred due to engine malfunctions or damages. Particularly crucial for those residing in flood-prone areas or facing frequent waterlogging, this coverage ensures financial protection against costly repairs to the vehicle's engine, which is often one of the most expensive components to fix.

Advertisement

Depreciation-free reimbursement

Zero-depreciation cover is widely sought after for its ability to provide full reimbursement without factoring in depreciation. While standard policies may only offer compensation based on the depreciated value of the vehicle, this add-on ensures that policyholders receive the entire claim amount, thereby minimising out-of-pocket expenses and providing greater financial security, especially for newer vehicles.

Advertisement
Image credit: Pixabay

Consumables expense relief

Consumables cover addresses a commonly overlooked aspect of vehicle repairs by covering expenses related to consumable items such as engine oil, lubricants, and nuts and bolts. Standard policies may cover the cost of repairing damaged parts but exclude these essential materials, leaving policyholders to bear additional expenses. This add-on alleviates such financial burdens and ensures comprehensive coverage for all aspects of vehicle repair.

Advertisement

Full purchase price compensation

Lastly, return to invoice cover offers added peace of mind by compensating policyholders up to the original invoice amount of the vehicle in the event of total loss or theft. While standard policies may only reimburse up to the Insured Declared Value (IDV), which factors in depreciation, this add-on ensures that policyholders receive the full purchase price of the vehicle, including taxes and registration fees.
 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 18:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

an hour ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

an hour ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

an hour ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

2 hours ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

2 hours ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

2 hours ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

2 hours ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

2 hours ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

2 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

2 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

3 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

19 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

19 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

19 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maximise your motor insurance with these add-ons

    Business News22 minutes ago

  2. Weird Desi Combo Of Samosa With Manchurian Making Netizens Go Crazy

    Info23 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali: Rape Section Added Against TMC Leader Shahjahan's Aides

    Politics News26 minutes ago

  4. ISRO Successfully Launches INSAT-3DS on GSLV F14 From Sriharikota

    India News29 minutes ago

  5. Suhani Bhatnagar Of Dangal Fame Dies At 19

    Videos32 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo