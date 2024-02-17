Advertisement

Maximise your motor insurance: Are you settling for standard motor insurance coverage? While these policies indeed provide basic protection against accidents and third-party liabilities, experts emphasise that opting for add-on features can substantially enrich the overall value and breadth of coverage.

Emergency roadside support

One of the most valuable add-ons is round-the-clock roadside assistance coverage. This feature provides policyholders with immediate support in the event of vehicle breakdowns or emergencies, offering services such as towing, on-site repairs, and emergency fuel assistance. It proves invaluable in situations where a vehicle becomes immobilised due to mechanical issues or unforeseen circumstances.

Image credit: Pexels

Engine damage d efence

Engine protection cover is another essential add-on that shields policyholders from hefty repair costs incurred due to engine malfunctions or damages. Particularly crucial for those residing in flood-prone areas or facing frequent waterlogging, this coverage ensures financial protection against costly repairs to the vehicle's engine, which is often one of the most expensive components to fix.

Depreciation-free reimbursement

Zero-depreciation cover is widely sought after for its ability to provide full reimbursement without factoring in depreciation. While standard policies may only offer compensation based on the depreciated value of the vehicle, this add-on ensures that policyholders receive the entire claim amount, thereby minimising out-of-pocket expenses and providing greater financial security, especially for newer vehicles.

Image credit: Pixabay

Consumables expense relief

Consumables cover addresses a commonly overlooked aspect of vehicle repairs by covering expenses related to consumable items such as engine oil, lubricants, and nuts and bolts. Standard policies may cover the cost of repairing damaged parts but exclude these essential materials, leaving policyholders to bear additional expenses. This add-on alleviates such financial burdens and ensures comprehensive coverage for all aspects of vehicle repair.

Full purchase price compensation

Lastly, return to invoice cover offers added peace of mind by compensating policyholders up to the original invoice amount of the vehicle in the event of total loss or theft. While standard policies may only reimburse up to the Insured Declared Value (IDV), which factors in depreciation, this add-on ensures that policyholders receive the full purchase price of the vehicle, including taxes and registration fees.

