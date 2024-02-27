Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Kotak Mahindra MF imposes limits on smallcap fund investments

Multiple mutual funds, including SBI MF, Nippon India MF, and Tata MF, have previously implemented restrictions on investments in their smallcap funds.

Business Desk
Representative
Representative | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Restrictions on smallcaps: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund has imposed restrictions on investments in its smallcap fund, aligning with a trend observed across various asset management companies (AMCs). Highlighting concerns over the escalating inflow into smallcap stocks, the fund has decided to temporarily limit the subscription of units for its Kotak Small Cap Fund, with the new measures set to take effect from March 4, 2024.

According to the fund house, the primary objective behind this move is to safeguard the interests of existing unitholders amidst the recent surge in smallcap investments. By imposing restrictions on lumpsum investments, including additional investments and switch-ins, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund aims to ensure that incremental investments are made judiciously. Under the new guidelines, these lumpsum investments are capped at Rs 2 lakh per PAN (Permanent Account Number) per month.

Investment plan limits

While the restrictions apply to lumpsum investments, registrations for Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) or Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs) will continue, albeit with a limit of Rs 25,000 per PAN per month.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund attributes the decision to the significant surge witnessed in certain smallcap and midcap stocks, which has led to valuation distortions. The fund emphasises that retail investors now hold a substantial portion of the smallcap segment, sometimes exceeding institutional ownership. This trend, coupled with momentum-driven investing and limited free float in the market, has contributed to challenges in valuing smallcap stocks accurately.

The fund house plans to review the situation in the second quarter of the calendar year, taking into account evolving market dynamics. The recent surge in smallcap investments reflects a broader trend in the mutual fund industry, with smallcap funds witnessing substantial inflows compared to largecap funds.

Growth and volatility

Kotak Small Cap Fund, with an Assets Under Management (AUM) of Rs 14,426 crore as of January, has experienced substantial growth in recent years. Despite its strong performance, investors are reminded of the inherent volatility associated with smallcap stocks and the importance of maintaining a long-term investment horizon.

The decision by Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund to impose restrictions echoes similar actions taken by other fund houses in response to concerns about investor exuberance in the smallcap segment.

 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

15 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

19 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

21 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

21 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

21 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

21 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

21 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

21 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

21 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

21 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Reveals Names of 4 Indian Astronauts Picked For Gaganyaan Mission

    Science8 minutes ago

  2. Is Brown Rice A Healthy Substitute Of White Rice? Let's Find Out

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  3. Puma forecasts challenges amid currency pressure

    Business News9 minutes ago

  4. Siddaramaiah Thanks Somasekhar; RLD MLAs Vote for BJP's Sanjay Seth

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Mission

    Videos11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo