Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 16:54 IST

NITI Aayog proposes elderly-focused tax reforms and savings plans

Key strategies include introducing reverse mortgage, mandatory savings, and revising tax policies for senior care products.

Business Desk
NITI Aayog recommends elderly savings plans
NITI Aayog recommends elderly savings plans | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Senior savings initiative: NITI Aayog has put forth proposals for tax reforms and savings plans tailored to senior citizens in a bid to boost their financial well-being, as highlighted in its recent report focusing on senior care services. Amongst the key strategies recommended are the introduction of a reverse mortgage mechanism to enhance financial liquidity for the elderly, mandatory savings schemes, and revisions to tax and GST policies concerning senior care products.

The report highlights the necessity of addressing existing gaps and challenges within the senior care ecosystem to ensure comprehensive support for the elderly population. It advocates the establishment of a national portal dedicated to senior care services to facilitate easy access to essential resources.

Addressing ageing population

Emphasising the demographic shift towards an ageing population in India, the report stresses the importance of reassessing policies such as the reverse mortgage mechanism to better cater to seniors' financial needs. It cites the government's draft National Policy for Senior Citizens, which includes provisions for integrated insurance products, pension systems, and senior-friendly tax structures.

Additionally, initiatives like the SACRED portal and the SAGE initiative have been launched to connect senior citizens with employment opportunities and promote senior care products and services. The report suggests various measures to ensure financial security for seniors, including high-yielding investment options, simplified reverse mortgage mechanisms, tax incentives, and discounts on senior care products.

Private-public collaborations

Furthermore, the report proposes utilising CSR funds for the welfare of non-affording elderly individuals and fostering partnerships with the private sector to provide discounted medical care services. The Ministry of Finance's existing tax rebates for senior citizens are also highlighted, along with top schemes such as Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and the Senior Citizen Health Insurance Scheme aimed at providing healthcare coverage for the elderly population.

Overall, NITI Aayog's recommendations aim to address the evolving needs of India's senior citizens and create a more supportive environment conducive to their financial empowerment and well-being.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 16:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

39 minutes ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

an hour ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

an hour ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

an hour ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

19 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

19 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

19 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

19 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

19 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

19 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

19 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

19 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

19 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fighter Crosses ₹350 Crore Mark - Week-wise Collection of Hrithik's Film

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Byju’s successfully completes $200 million rights issue

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into Top-20

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. HSBC’s yawning discount is too harsh

    Business News13 minutes ago

  5. 'SACHIN SACHIN' chants break out on flight as passengers spot Tendulkar

    Sports 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo