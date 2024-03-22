Advertisement

PFRDA enhances NPS security: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has announced a crucial update to the National Pension System (NPS) security measures. Effective April 1, 2024, all users accessing the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) system must undergo Aadhaar-based authentication.



In a circular issued on March 15, 2024, PFRDA outlined the mandatory implementation of two-factor Aadhaar-based authentication for all password-based users logging into the CRA system. This directive aims to fortify the security layers of the NPS, ensuring a safer environment for transactions and data handling.

Extra layer of security

Under the new system, users will integrate Aadhaar-based authentication with their current User ID and Password login method, thereby establishing a robust two-factor authentication process. This integration adds an extra layer of security, mitigating the risk of unauthorised access and safeguarding the interests of NPS subscribers and stakeholders.

Security system advantages

The enhanced security system introduced by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) brings several key benefits to the National Pension System (NPS). Firstly, the implementation of two-factor Aadhaar-based authentication enhances security by reducing the risk of unauthorised access, thereby strengthening the overall security framework of the NPS.

Secondly, the introduction of an additional layer of security demonstrates PFRDA's proactive approach in addressing potential vulnerabilities, ensuring heightened protection for NPS transactions.

Advertisement

Lastly, the requirement for Government Nodal Offices to link their Aadhaar with their CRA User IDs facilitates seamless Aadhaar OTP-based authentication, further fortifying security measures across the board. These measures collectively contribute to boosting the security infrastructure of the NPS, safeguarding the interests of subscribers and stakeholders alike.

Security lockout triggers

To facilitate a smooth transition to the new system, government offices and autonomous bodies must adopt the necessary framework to enable Aadhaar-based login and authentication for all NPS-related activities.



Access to the CRA system may be restricted under certain conditions, such as the entry of incorrect User ID or repeated entry of incorrect passwords triggering security lockouts, as outlined by the NSDL NPS CRA guidelines.