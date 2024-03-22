×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 12:21 IST

NPS security boost: PFRDA enforces Aadhaar authentication starting April 1

PFRDA mandated two-factor Aadhaar-based authentication for all password-based users accessing the CRA system, as outlined in a circular.

Reported by: Business Desk
NPS Key Updates You Need to Know
NPS Key Updates You Need to Know | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PFRDA enhances NPS security: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has announced a crucial update to the National Pension System (NPS) security measures. Effective April 1, 2024, all users accessing the Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) system must undergo Aadhaar-based authentication.

In a circular issued on March 15, 2024, PFRDA outlined the mandatory implementation of two-factor Aadhaar-based authentication for all password-based users logging into the CRA system. This directive aims to fortify the security layers of the NPS, ensuring a safer environment for transactions and data handling.

Extra layer of security

Under the new system, users will integrate Aadhaar-based authentication with their current User ID and Password login method, thereby establishing a robust two-factor authentication process. This integration adds an extra layer of security, mitigating the risk of unauthorised access and safeguarding the interests of NPS subscribers and stakeholders.

Security system advantages

The enhanced security system introduced by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) brings several key benefits to the National Pension System (NPS).  Firstly, the implementation of two-factor Aadhaar-based authentication enhances security by reducing the risk of unauthorised access, thereby strengthening the overall security framework of the NPS. 

Secondly, the introduction of an additional layer of security demonstrates PFRDA's proactive approach in addressing potential vulnerabilities, ensuring heightened protection for NPS transactions. 

Advertisement

Lastly, the requirement for Government Nodal Offices to link their Aadhaar with their CRA User IDs facilitates seamless Aadhaar OTP-based authentication, further fortifying security measures across the board. These measures collectively contribute to boosting the security infrastructure of the NPS, safeguarding the interests of subscribers and stakeholders alike.

Security lockout triggers

To facilitate a smooth transition to the new system, government offices and autonomous bodies must adopt the necessary framework to enable Aadhaar-based login and authentication for all NPS-related activities.

Access to the CRA system may be restricted under certain conditions, such as the entry of incorrect User ID or repeated entry of incorrect passwords triggering security lockouts, as outlined by the NSDL NPS CRA guidelines.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 12:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vegetarian menu for Holi

Vegetarian Holi Menu

a few seconds ago
Digital advertising growth FY24

digital advertising

a few seconds ago
Adam Zampa opts out of IPL 2024

Kotian replaces Zampa

a few seconds ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

2 minutes ago
Ashwin on CSK's captaincy change in IPL 2024

Ashwin on CSK captaincy

3 minutes ago
Protest in Mohali

Stir by AAP in Mohali

3 minutes ago
Bihar Board intermediate students protest outside JDU office in Patna

Bihar students protest

3 minutes ago
Nayak

Who Is Producing Nayak 2?

3 minutes ago
TOP UNSOLD PLAYERS IN IPL AUCTION 2024 TODAY

Steve Smith on IND star

4 minutes ago
Paytm

PPBL in focus

4 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

8 minutes ago
Vedaa

Sharvari Pens A Note

9 minutes ago
DMart

CLSA initiates coverage

10 minutes ago
Drake and Josh file photo

Drake-Josh's Friendship

11 minutes ago
BJP FLAG

BJP List

12 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Ram-Janhvi's RC16

15 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Advice To Ibrahim

16 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Blessy's Ordeal

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Ponting, Ganguly share insights on skipper Pant's readiness for IPL 2024

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News19 hours ago

  5. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo