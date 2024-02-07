Advertisement

Paytm problems: The recent regulatory actions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) have raised concerns amongst users, particularly those with investments in Paytm Money. The RBI imposed restrictions on PPBL, preventing it from accepting new deposits and extending credit services from February 29, citing non-compliance with KYC norms, money laundering violations, and other issues.

Assured investment continuity

Despite these challenges, Paytm Money Ltd (PML), the platform for investing in mutual funds, equities, and the National Pension System, assures users that their investments remain unaffected. In a statement, the firm emphasised that operations, including investing, redeeming, and trading through PML, would continue without disruption. However, users who have set PPBL as their default bank account for fund transfers are advised to make the necessary changes before February 29.

The assurance extends to various investment avenues, such as equities, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds, secured in Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) demat accounts. Paytm emphasises that these transactions require user authorisation, ensuring the safety of investments and redemptions made through PML.

Digital gold investments through the Paytm app are also deemed secure, with holdings stored in MMTC-PAMP's insured vault. Users can continue buying and selling digital gold without the impact of the RBI directives.

Uninterrupted mobility

Additionally, Paytm FASTag and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) users need not worry about disruptions. The existing balance on FASTags remains usable, and NCMC cards will not be deactivated after February 29. Paytm has assured users that they can continue their transactions seamlessly, with partnerships in place for card top-ups and issuance through other banks.

Merchant transaction transition

While Paytm Money users receive reassurance, merchants with PPBL accounts face changes in their day-to-day transactions. Accounts linked to PPBL-powered QR codes at merchant outlets must be switched to other partner banks. Paytm acknowledges the complexity of this transition but assures that new acquisitions will begin shortly.

Paytm Money users can proceed with their investments confidently, and various Paytm services, including FASTag, NCMC, and UPI transactions, will remain unaffected by the RBI's restrictions on PPBL.