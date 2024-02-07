Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 11:09 IST

Paytm Money users: Is your investment safe amid Paytm Bank issues?

In a statement, the firm emphasised that operations, including investing, redeeming, and trading through PML, would continue without disruption.

Business Desk
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO and Founder, Paytm
Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO and Founder, Paytm | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paytm problems: The recent regulatory actions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) have raised concerns amongst users, particularly those with investments in Paytm Money. The RBI imposed restrictions on PPBL, preventing it from accepting new deposits and extending credit services from February 29, citing non-compliance with KYC norms, money laundering violations, and other issues.

Assured investment continuity

Despite these challenges, Paytm Money Ltd (PML), the platform for investing in mutual funds, equities, and the National Pension System, assures users that their investments remain unaffected. In a statement, the firm emphasised that operations, including investing, redeeming, and trading through PML, would continue without disruption. However, users who have set PPBL as their default bank account for fund transfers are advised to make the necessary changes before February 29.

The assurance extends to various investment avenues, such as equities, bonds, ETFs, and mutual funds, secured in Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) demat accounts. Paytm emphasises that these transactions require user authorisation, ensuring the safety of investments and redemptions made through PML.

Advertisement

Digital gold investments through the Paytm app are also deemed secure, with holdings stored in MMTC-PAMP's insured vault. Users can continue buying and selling digital gold without the impact of the RBI directives.

Uninterrupted mobility 

Additionally, Paytm FASTag and National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) users need not worry about disruptions. The existing balance on FASTags remains usable, and NCMC cards will not be deactivated after February 29. Paytm has assured users that they can continue their transactions seamlessly, with partnerships in place for card top-ups and issuance through other banks.

Merchant transaction transition

While Paytm Money users receive reassurance, merchants with PPBL accounts face changes in their day-to-day transactions. Accounts linked to PPBL-powered QR codes at merchant outlets must be switched to other partner banks. Paytm acknowledges the complexity of this transition but assures that new acquisitions will begin shortly.

Paytm Money users can proceed with their investments confidently, and various Paytm services, including FASTag, NCMC, and UPI transactions, will remain unaffected by the RBI's restrictions on PPBL.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 13:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News40 minutes ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement