Paytm Payments Bank deadline: The RBI has imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd effective March 15, 2024. The decision follows non-compliance with banking standards and norms set by the regulatory authority. Experts foresee a seismic shift in the banking activities of Paytm's clientele.

This mandates proactive adaptation from customers to ensure uninterrupted financial transactions post-deadline, experts advise.

Implications for customers: What changes await?

The RBI has issued a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to elucidate the alterations in services and transactions that customers can expect post the deadline. These changes are expected to have implications for Paytm Payments Bank customers across various facets of banking and financial transactions.

Continued fund access

Withdrawal of money from PPBL accounts will remain unaffected, ensuring customers can continue to access and utilise funds within their account balances. Similarly, the usage of debit cards issued by PPBL for withdrawals or fund transfers will persist, provided the transactions are within the available balance.

Deposit limitations implemented

However, the restriction on deposits into PPBL savings or current accounts is a major shift. Effective March 15, 2024, customers will be unable to deposit funds into their PPBL accounts, except for certain specified credits such as interest, cashbacks, sweep-ins from partner banks, or refunds.

Payroll shift needed

Furthermore, salary credits to PPBL accounts will cease, necessitating customers to explore alternative banking arrangements for payroll processing. Similarly, subsidies or direct benefit transfers to PPBL accounts will no longer be facilitated post the stipulated deadline.

Bill payments impact

Automated bill payments, including electricity bills, will continue to be processed until the available account balance is depleted. However, the inability to receive further credits or deposits into PPBL accounts after March 15, 2024, highlights the need for customers to reassess their payment arrangements.

The impact extends to various recurring payments such as monthly OTT subscriptions and loan EMIs. While existing mandates for automatic deductions will continue until the account balance permits, customers are advised to seek alternative payment methods beyond the specified date.

Wallet usage changes

Customers utilising wallets provided by Paytm Payments Bank will face restrictions on top-ups or transfers into their wallets post March 15, 2024. However, existing balances can still be utilised for transactions, albeit with limitations for minimum KYC wallets.

FASTag funding ceased

FASTag and NCMC card users will also experience changes. While the usage of these cards for payments will remain operational until the available balance is exhausted, no further funding or top-ups will be permitted after the deadline.