×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Paytm Payments Bank deadline: Unveiling service changes post March 15 - What remains, what alters?

The central bank's action prohibits Paytm Payments Bank from accepting fresh deposits or top-ups beyond this stipulated date.

Reported by: Business Desk
Navigating Paytm Payments Bank changes for your finances
Navigating Paytm Payments Bank changes for your finances | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paytm Payments Bank deadline: The RBI has imposed restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd effective March 15, 2024. The decision follows non-compliance with banking standards and norms set by the regulatory authority. Experts foresee a seismic shift in the banking activities of Paytm's clientele.

This mandates proactive adaptation from customers to ensure uninterrupted financial transactions post-deadline, experts advise.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Implications for customers: What changes await?

The RBI has issued a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) to elucidate the alterations in services and transactions that customers can expect post the deadline. These changes are expected to have implications for Paytm Payments Bank customers across various facets of banking and financial transactions.

Continued fund access

Withdrawal of money from PPBL accounts will remain unaffected, ensuring customers can continue to access and utilise funds within their account balances. Similarly, the usage of debit cards issued by PPBL for withdrawals or fund transfers will persist, provided the transactions are within the available balance.

Deposit limitations implemented

However, the restriction on deposits into PPBL savings or current accounts is a major shift. Effective March 15, 2024, customers will be unable to deposit funds into their PPBL accounts, except for certain specified credits such as interest, cashbacks, sweep-ins from partner banks, or refunds.

Payroll shift needed

Furthermore, salary credits to PPBL accounts will cease, necessitating customers to explore alternative banking arrangements for payroll processing. Similarly, subsidies or direct benefit transfers to PPBL accounts will no longer be facilitated post the stipulated deadline.

Bill payments impact

Automated bill payments, including electricity bills, will continue to be processed until the available account balance is depleted. However, the inability to receive further credits or deposits into PPBL accounts after March 15, 2024, highlights the need for customers to reassess their payment arrangements.

The impact extends to various recurring payments such as monthly OTT subscriptions and loan EMIs. While existing mandates for automatic deductions will continue until the account balance permits, customers are advised to seek alternative payment methods beyond the specified date.

Advertisement

Wallet usage changes

Customers utilising wallets provided by Paytm Payments Bank will face restrictions on top-ups or transfers into their wallets post March 15, 2024. However, existing balances can still be utilised for transactions, albeit with limitations for minimum KYC wallets.

Advertisement

FASTag funding ceased

FASTag and NCMC card users will also experience changes. While the usage of these cards for payments will remain operational until the available balance is exhausted, no further funding or top-ups will be permitted after the deadline.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ngidi ruled out of IPL

a few seconds ago
Board Exams

APOSS Hall Tickets Out

a few seconds ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

a minute ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

a minute ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

2 minutes ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

3 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

3 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

4 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

5 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

5 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

7 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

7 minutes ago
MS Dhoni flips a coin during toss in the IPL 2023 final

IPL 2024 Captains List

8 minutes ago
IPL

IPL 2024 Umpires List

8 minutes ago
Team India players in gym

Anil Kumble on MS Dhoni

10 minutes ago
Microsoft

Google competitive edge

10 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment14 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo