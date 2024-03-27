×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Planning to apply for your first credit card? Here's all you need to know

A cash advance with a credit card is convenient but comes at a steep cost, making it one of the most expensive ways to access cash.

Reported by: Business Desk
Credit Card
Credit Card | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Credit card rules: Are you taking the leap and getting your first credit card? For many, obtaining that shiny piece of plastic symbolises a step towards financial independence. However, as experts caution, with great purchasing power comes great responsibility. While a credit card can indeed be a gateway to financial flexibility, it's crucial to wield it with care to avoid getting trapped in a cycle of debt.

Your spending support

A credit card is a financial tool that allows you to make purchases on credit, up to a predetermined limit set by the issuing bank. When you use a credit card, the issuer pays the merchant on your behalf, and you receive a bill at the end of the billing cycle. It's important to note that you're required to repay the full amount to avoid interest charges.

How do credit cards work?

Credit cards function through a straightforward yet elaborate process. It all begins with a transaction, whether you're making a purchase at a retail store or online. This typically involves swiping the card, inserting it into a chip reader, or entering its details manually. Once the transaction is initiated, the details are swiftly transmitted to the issuing bank for authorisation. Here, various factors such as your credit limit, identity verification, and the validity of the transaction are scrutinised.

Upon approval, the transaction is confirmed, and you receive a receipt indicating the successful completion of the purchase. At the end of the billing cycle, a comprehensive bill is generated, detailing all your transactions during that period. To avoid incurring interest charges, it's imperative to repay the billed amount in full before the due date. This cycle of transactions, authorisation, confirmation, and repayment forms the backbone of how credit cards operate, offering users convenience and financial flexibility when managed responsibly.

Advertisement
Credit Card | Source: Freepik

 

 

Must-knows first-time credit card applicants

Firstly, it's crucial to conduct a thorough comparison before committing to a credit card. Evaluating factors like fees, interest rates, and benefits ensures alignment with individual financial needs.

Advertisement

Understanding responsibility is paramount; recognising the fiscal obligations inherent in credit card ownership underscores the importance of timely repayments to evade exorbitant interest charges and cultivate a strong credit score.

Moreover, limiting card ownership to a single credit card streamlines expense management and mitigates the risk of debt accumulation, particularly for first-time users. Opting for a conservative credit limit helps curtail spending and prevents financial overextension. Punctual payments are non-negotiable; settling the entire balance before the billing cycle concludes is essential to dodge late fees and boost disciplined payment habits.

Advertisement

Consistent usage of the credit card for minor purchases not only maintains its active status but also fortifies one's credit history, laying a solid foundation for future financial endeavours.

Lastly, familiarising oneself with the security features of the credit card, such as CHIP + PIN, fortifies defenses against fraud and unauthorised transactions, ensuring peace of mind in an increasingly digital world.

Advertisement

4 costly credit card mistakes you should avoid

Avoid the minimum payment trap

Opting to pay only the minimum due may seem convenient, but it can wreak havoc on your finances. Interest accumulates on the unpaid balance, compounding your debt even further. Additionally, new transactions attract immediate interest charges, leading to a cycle of increasing debt. It's best to pay your credit card balance in full and on time to avoid these costly repercussions.

Steer clear of cash advances

Cash advances may offer quick access to funds, but they come at a steep cost. Interest begins accruing immediately upon withdrawal, and additional fees often apply. Furthermore, the interest-free period is forfeited, meaning new purchases also accrue interest from the day of transaction. Avoid this costly mistake by seeking alternative means for cash needs and refraining from unnecessary spending.

Not maintaining credit utilisation ratio

Utilising the majority of your credit limit can harm your credit score. Credit experts recommend keeping your credit utilisation ratio below 30 per cent to maintain a healthy score, according to paisabazaar. Failing to do so may result in a lower credit rating and limited credit availability. To avoid this, strive to keep at least 20 per cent of your total credit limit unused and consider requesting a credit limit increase if necessary.

Not making a right choice

Selecting a credit card without considering its terms and conditions can lead to missed opportunities and wasted resources. Choosing a card focused on benefits that don't align with your spending habits or lifestyle can result in missed rewards and unused features. To avoid this mistake, thoroughly research and choose a credit card that complements your needs and preferences.

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 11:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shivaraj Tangadagi

Shivaraj Tangadagi

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal addresses media

Sunita on Liquor Scam

a minute ago
Maruti Suzuki EV launch

Maruti Suzuki

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
NEST 2024 registration from March 30

NEST 2024 registration

8 minutes ago
Joe Biden, in his remarks following the bridge collapse, assured the public that it would be rebuilt using federal government funds.

Joe Biden on Bridge

16 minutes ago
MS Dhoni reacts to Sameer Rizvi smashing Rashid Khan

MSD's PROUD DAD reaction

16 minutes ago
Shivam Dube

Chepauk sets record

17 minutes ago
Jeremy Allen White

Bruce Springsteen Biopic

18 minutes ago
BYD plans to launch third EV in India

Chinese EV makers

18 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani Becomes India's Richest Man, Check Complete List

Where The Rich Live

19 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags new order

21 minutes ago
BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK Lisa Birthday

26 minutes ago
BJP Protests Outside Delhi Assembly

India news Live

28 minutes ago
MS Dhoni's brilliant catch

MS Dhoni or a cheetah?

29 minutes ago
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden

Bopanna-Ebden in Miami

30 minutes ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Criticism

35 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Celebs Wish Ram Charan

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  4. Toddler Girl From Bhopal Reaches Mt Everest Base Camp

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo