Private Insurance Soars: The private life insurance industry industry recorded 18.1 per cent growth in Retail Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) for the month of February 2024. This surge in growth has been primarily attributed to a strong 20.4 per cent uptick in the private sector.



The industry's performance for the year-to-date February 2024 (YTDFY24) witnessed a notable 9.2 per cent increase in Retail APE. While private sector growth surged by 13.1 per cent, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a more modest growth of 2 per cent.

Policy sales rise

Individual policy sales experienced an uptick of 9.2 per cent in February 2024 compared to the previous year. Private players led this surge with a 16.1 per cent growth, while LIC achieved a more moderate 6.3 per cent growth YoY.



Max Life, one of the key players in the private life insurance segment, demonstrated a robust 34.4 per cent growth in Retail APE in February 2024, accompanied by a 25 per cent increase in the number of individual policies sold. Other notable performers among private listed players include IPRU Life with a 33.9 per cent rise in Retail APE and HDFC Life and SBI Life with strong growth rates of 27.8 per cent and 25.8 per cent respectively.

LIC's strong performance

Notably, LIC emerged as the top performer among its listed insurance peers over the past year, with a stock price increase of 71 per cent. This growth reflects the market's confidence in LIC adaptability in the face of regulatory and taxation changes.



Looking ahead, analysts anticipate some moderation in growth for March 2024 compared to the exceptional sales experienced in March 2023. This moderation is primarily attributed to taxation changes. However, the growth trajectory of individual players in March 2024 will largely depend on the strength of growth experienced in March 2023.



Despite the challenges posed by regulatory changes and taxation adjustments, life insurance stocks present a risk-reward proposition due to their valuations and medium-term growth prospects.