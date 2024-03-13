×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 15:28 IST

Private life insurance sector records 18.1% surge in Feb Retail APE

Individual policy sales experienced an uptick of 9.2% in February 2024 compared to the previous year.

Reported by: Business Desk
Life insurance
Life insurance | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Private Insurance Soars: The private life insurance industry industry recorded 18.1 per cent growth in Retail Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) for the month of February 2024. This surge in growth has been primarily attributed to a strong 20.4 per cent uptick in the private sector.

The industry's performance for the year-to-date February 2024 (YTDFY24) witnessed a notable 9.2 per cent increase in Retail APE. While private sector growth surged by 13.1 per cent, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) saw a more modest growth of 2 per cent.

Policy sales rise

Individual policy sales experienced an uptick of 9.2 per cent in February 2024 compared to the previous year. Private players led this surge with a 16.1 per cent growth, while LIC achieved a more moderate 6.3 per cent growth YoY.

Max Life, one of the key players in the private life insurance segment, demonstrated a robust 34.4 per cent growth in Retail APE in February 2024, accompanied by a 25 per cent increase in the number of individual policies sold. Other notable performers among private listed players include IPRU Life with a 33.9 per cent rise in Retail APE and HDFC Life and SBI Life with strong growth rates of 27.8 per cent and 25.8 per cent respectively.

LIC's strong performance

Notably, LIC emerged as the top performer among its listed insurance peers over the past year, with a stock price increase of 71 per cent. This growth reflects the market's confidence in LIC adaptability in the face of regulatory and taxation changes.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate some moderation in growth for March 2024 compared to the exceptional sales experienced in March 2023. This moderation is primarily attributed to taxation changes. However, the growth trajectory of individual players in March 2024 will largely depend on the strength of growth experienced in March 2023.

Despite the challenges posed by regulatory changes and taxation adjustments, life insurance stocks present a risk-reward proposition due to their valuations and medium-term growth prospects.

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Spotify tests videos

Spotify tests videos

a few seconds ago
Election Commission of India

LS Polls 2024

a few seconds ago
Diwali 2023 stock picks

Godrej Locks expansion

a few seconds ago
Jennifer Lawrence, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Stone at Oscars 2024

Yeoh Issues Clarification

3 minutes ago
BYJU'S

Karnataka High Court BYJU

5 minutes ago
JG Chemicals IPO listing

JG Chemicals

5 minutes ago
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

How can MI overtake DC?

8 minutes ago
BJP Poll Body to Meet Today; Key Discussion on THESE Karnataka Lok Sabha Seats Expected

LOk Sabha Election 2024

10 minutes ago
James Anderson

Anderson's 700th wicket

10 minutes ago
Avantika Vandanapu

'Big Girls Don’t Cry'

11 minutes ago
IIFL Finance Fairfax India

IIFL fund raising plans

11 minutes ago
R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets

Ashwin world No. 1 bowler

11 minutes ago
Adrit Rao

Meet Adrit Rao

14 minutes ago
Agra Metro Stretch

Delhi Metro’s phase-4

17 minutes ago
Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags order

19 minutes ago
Education news

HPSC HCS Main Exam Dates

21 minutes ago
Bengaluru water crisis

B'luru Water Crisis

24 minutes ago
Manohar Lal Khattar

Khattar Resigns As MLA

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Stuart Broad cannot imagine the T20 World Cup 2024 without Virat Kohli

    Sports 2 hours ago

  2. IPL 2024 Commentators: List of all commentators in Hindi, ENG, and more

    Sports 2 hours ago

  3. 'After that I will leave the game': Mohammed Siraj's big revelation

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Healthy Summer Drinks To Try At Home

    Lifestyle4 hours ago

  5. Ishan Kishan's return sends shockwaves in MI camp before IPL 2024

    Sports 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo