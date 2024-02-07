Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Ready for tax season? Watch to know latest changes in ITR forms

Taxpayers must now specify their tax regime choice in the new ITR-1 form, with the new concessional tax regime being the default option.

Leechhvee Roy
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tax Tune-Up: The Income Tax Department has introduced updated Income Tax Return (ITR) forms for the financial year 2024-25 and assessment year 2025-26. These forms have undergone revisions, and being aware of these changes can facilitate smoother compliance.

One significant modification is related to the tax regime choice. In the new ITR-1 form, taxpayers must specify whether they opt for the old or new tax regime. The new concessional tax regime is the default option, but taxpayers can choose the old regime by filing Form 10-IEA alongside ITR-4.

Who qualifies for ITR-1 & ITR-4?

ITR-1 is designed for individuals with simple income structures and excludes those with business or profession income, capital gains, or double taxation relief claims. Eligibility criteria include being a resident individual, total income up to Rs 50 lakh, agriculture income up to Rs 5,000, and owning only one house property.

ITR-4 (SUGAM) caters to individuals, HUFs, and firms under the presumptive taxation scheme (sections 44AD or 44AE of the Income Tax Act).

Another notable change involves a new column in ITR-1 and 4 for disclosing the amount eligible for deduction under section 80CCH. This pertains to individuals in the Agnipath Scheme subscribing to the Agniveer Corpus Fund after 01-11-2022.

For businesses opting for presumptive taxation under section 44AD, a new column discloses cash turnover or cash gross receipts. The cash turnover threshold is increased from Rs. 2 crores to Rs. 3 crores, provided cash receipts don't exceed 5 per cent of the total turnover.

 

ITR-6 enhanced requirements

ITR-6, used by companies, now requires additional details, including Legal Entity Identifier (LEI), MSME registration number, reasons for tax audit under section 44AB, disclosure of winnings from online games taxable under section 115BBJ, and virtual digital assets.

The filing deadline for individuals is July 31st, and being informed about these changes can help taxpayers prepare documentation and file returns in a timely manner.

A new clause disallows deductions under section 43B of the Act for sums payable to micro or small enterprises not paid within the MSME Act's specified time limit, ensuring prompt payments to MSMEs.

In essence, these changes aim to simplify tax compliance and enhance transparency in tax reporting.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 13:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News40 minutes ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement