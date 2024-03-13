×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

Rushing to update Aadhaar details? Worry not, UIDAI extends deadline to June 14, 2024

This extension aims to facilitate the revalidation of demographic information by urging citizens to submit proof of identity and proof of address documents.

Reported by: Business Desk
UIDAI extends Aadhaar update deadline to June 14, 2024
UIDAI extends Aadhaar update deadline to June 14, 2024 | Image:Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
Free Aadhaar Update: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has once again extended the deadline for citizens to update their Aadhaar details free of charge. Originally set for March 14, 2024, the deadline has been pushed back to June 14, 2024, to accommodate individuals who obtained their Aadhaar Cards over a decade ago and may need to update their information.

This extension aims to facilitate the revalidation of demographic information by urging citizens to submit Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents. The UIDAI stressed the importance of keeping Aadhaar information up to date to enhance service delivery and authentication efficiency.

Extension announcement on X

UIDAI took to X formerly known as Twitter and announced the extension of the free online document upload facility until June 14, 2024, to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders. Notably, this free service is exclusively available on the myAadhaar portal and encouraged people to keep their documents updated in their Aadhaar.

“UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders. This free service is available only on the myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their Aadhaar,” UIDAI tweeted.

 

#UIDAI extends free online document upload facility till 14th June 2024; to benefit millions of Aadhaar holders. 
This free service is available only on the #myAadhaar portal. UIDAI has been encouraging people to keep documents updated in their #Aadhaar pic.twitter.com/eaSvSWLvvt

— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 12, 2024

 

For those who prefer physical Aadhaar centers, a fee of Rs 50 is applicable for updating details.

Steps to update Aadhaar details online

  1. Visit the official UIDAI website at https://uidai.gov.in/
  2. Access the My Aadhaar portal from the homepage
  3. Log in using the Aadhaar number and the OTP received on the registered mobile number
  4. Review the displayed profile information
  5. Confirm the accuracy of the details by ticking the verification box
  6. If any errors are identified in the demographic information, select the relevant identity document from the drop-down menu
  7. Upload the required documents in the designated formats (JPEG, PNG, or PDF)
Published March 13th, 2024 at 10:58 IST

