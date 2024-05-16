Advertisement

SBI FD interest rates: The State Bank of India (SBI) has increased interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) for both retail deposits (up to Rs 2 crore) and bulk deposits (above Rs 2 crore). The revised rates, which range from a 0.25 to 0.75 per cent increase, took effect on May 15. This is the first adjustment since December 27, 2023.

For retail deposits under Rs 2 crore, the interest rates for FDs with maturities of 7 to 45 days remain unchanged. For 46 to 179 days, the rates have been increased to 5.50 per cent from 4.75 per cent for regular customers and to 6 per cent from 5.25 per cent for senior citizens.

Deposits with maturities of 180 to 210 days will now earn 6 per cent interest, up from 5.75 per cent for regular customers, and 6.5 per cent, up from 5.25 per cent for senior citizens. For tenures of 211 days to less than 1 year, the rates have been revised to 6.25 per cent for regular customers and 6.75 per cent for senior citizens.

For FDs of 1 year to less than 2 years, regular customers will now receive a 6.8 per cent interest rate, while senior citizens will earn 7.3 per cent. For tenures of 2 years to less than 3 years, the interest rate remains at 7 per cent for regular customers and 7.5 per cent for senior citizens. Similarly, for tenures of 3 to 5 years, the rates are 6.75 per cent for regular customers and 7.5 per cent for senior citizens.

For bulk deposits

For bulk deposits, the interest rates for tenures of 7 to 45 days have been increased by 25 basis points, with the new rates at 5.25 per cent for general customers and 5.75 per cent for senior citizens. For tenures of 46 to 179 days, the rates have risen by 50 basis points to 6.25 per cent for general customers and 6.75 per cent for senior citizens.

The interest rates for tenures of 180 to 210 days have been increased by 10 basis points to 6.60 per cent for general customers and 7.10 per cent for senior citizens. For tenures of 1 year to less than 2 years, the rates have been increased from 6.80 per cent to 7 per cent. For tenures of 2 to less than 3 years, the rates have risen from 6.75 per cent to 7 per cent for general customers and from 7.25 per cent to 7.50 per cent for senior citizens.