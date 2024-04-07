Made an error in UPI transfer? Find out how to get your money back | Image: Pixabay

Advertisement

Swift Fund Retrieval: Accidentally sending money to the wrong UPI address can be a common pitfall in the digital age. To address this issue, swift action is crucial. With RBI's guidance, there's a 24 to 48-hour window to retrieve funds.

"While UPI payments offer immense convenience, errors can occur, leading to funds being transferred to the wrong UPI address. With the guidance provided by the RBI, you have a 24 to 48-hour window to retrieve your money," said Paytm in its blog.

Advertisement

"The key to reversing an inadvertent UPI payment is prompt action. Delay can complicate matters, particularly if the recipient has already accepted the funds," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech.

Scenarios for UPI transaction reversal

Sending money to the wrong ID: If you accidentally entered the wrong UPI ID or phone number when making a payment, you should immediately seek to reverse the transaction.

Unauthorised payment: In cases where a payment was made without your authorisation, such as a transaction occurring without entering your user ID, you should initiate the process to reclaim your funds.

Advertisement

Fraud: If a transaction was conducted illegitimately, perhaps due to fraudulent activities, you have every right to demand a reversal of the transaction.

Failed transactions: Sometimes, a transaction might fail, yet your money is deducted. This can occur if the recipient does not accept the payment. In such cases, you should aim to reclaim the funds.

Advertisement

Steps to recover funds sent to the wrong UPI address

Contact the receiver: The most straightforward approach is to contact the recipient, using their UPI ID or phone number, and politely request a refund.

Advertisement

Utilise UPI app customer support: As per RBI guidelines, report the issue to your payment service provider's customer support team. Provide evidence of the erroneous transfer, request a refund within 24 to 48 hours, and expedite the process if the payer and payee banks are the same.

File a complaint with NPCI: If unsatisfied with the UPI app's response, officially file a complaint on the NPCI portal. Furnish transaction details, bank information, UPI ID, email, phone number, and specify the issue as "Incorrectly transferred to the wrong UPI address." Attach proof, such as a bank statement, and await a response.

Advertisement

Seek bank assistance: If contacting the receiver is unsuccessful, approach your bank for help. Provide transaction proof to the bank's customer care helpline or visit a branch. The bank will initiate the chargeback process for a refund, which may take up to 45 days.