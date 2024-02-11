Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Sovereign Gold Bond 2016-I matures with 13.6% return, outshines gold funds

Nippon India ETF Gold BeES achieves 9.31% growth, but lags behind Sovereign Gold Bond 2016-I returns.

Business Desk
Sovereign Gold Bond (representative)
Sovereign Gold Bond (representative) | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sovereign Gold Bond: Sovereign Gold Bond 2016-I has reached its maturity date, providing investors with a notable 13.6 per cent return, surpassing the performance of gold funds over the same period.

The largest gold fund, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, has recorded a compounded annual growth rate of 9.31 per cent from February 8, 2016, to February 8, 2024. However, it falls short compared to the returns offered by the Sovereign Gold Bond 2016-I.

Matured SGB outperforms

The recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification disclosed that the final redemption price for the SGB 2016-I was set at Rs 6,271 per unit, calculated based on the average closing gold price for the week spanning January 29 to February 2, 2024.

Originally issued at Rs 2,600 per gram on February 8, 2016, the SGB 2016-I provided investors with a fixed annual interest rate of 2.75 per cent, later revised to 2.5 per cent.

Recent data indicates that the SGBs issued by the government, including the Sovereign Gold Bond 2015-Series-I, which matured on November 30, 2023, have consistently outperformed other forms of gold investment.

New SGB tranche

The RBI has announced the launch of a new tranche, Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2023-24 Series IV, available for subscription from February 12 to February 16, 2024. The issue price for this tranche is yet to be disclosed.

The pricing of SGBs is determined based on the average closing price of gold, as published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) for the preceding three working days before the subscription period.

Investors subscribing online and paying digitally can get a discount of Rs 50 per gram on the issue price of SGBs.

SGB investment advantages

Financial experts recommend Sovereign Gold Bonds as the preferred method of gold investment for individuals willing to hold until maturity, citing benefits such as sovereign guarantees, tax exemption on returns, and fixed interest rates.

Moreover, SGBs do not entail credit risk and offer cost-effectiveness by avoiding expense ratios associated with gold funds and ETFs.

Experts advise investors to consider their investment objectives, risk tolerance, and preferences when choosing between Gold ETFs and Sovereign Gold Bonds, taking into account factors such as liquidity needs and taxation implications.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  2. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections22 minutes ago

  3. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Suniel Shetty Was Scared About Athiya-Ahan Choosing To Be Actors

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  5. Hyderabad Devotee Finds Bones in Prasadam, Authorities Order Probe

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement