English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Tax smart: Discover the latest tax-saving FD rates offered by top banks

Tax deductions under section 80C apply only to the deposited amount, while the interest earned is taxable.

Business Desk
Check out top banks' tax-saving FD rates
Check out top banks' tax-saving FD rates | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tax-saver rates: Major banks are currently offering competitive interest rates on tax-saving fixed deposits, with rates surpassing 7 per cent per annum. These fixed deposits typically come with a 5-year lock-in period, and the maximum deposit amount allowed is Rs 1.5 lakh.

Investors with a conservative approach often turn to fixed deposits for assured returns, shielding themselves from the unpredictable nature of the market. In addition to regular fixed deposits, investors also explore tax-saving fixed deposits as a means to earn higher interest and benefit from tax exemptions.

Notably, tax deductions under section 80C apply solely to the deposited amount, while the interest earned is subject to taxation.

In the case of joint deposits, the tax benefit under section 80C is extended only to the primary holder. Deposits can be made for amounts ranging from a minimum of Rs 100 to a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year.

Tax saver rates

Here are the interest rates offered by major banks on tax-saving fixed deposits:

HDFC Bank: The largest private lender offers a 7.00 per cent interest rate to regular citizens, with an additional 50 basis points for senior citizens. Monthly and quarterly interest payouts are available.

ICICI Bank: The second-largest private lender provides a 7 per cent interest rate for regular citizens and 7.50 per cent for senior citizens. Depositors can choose monthly or quarterly interest payouts.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank offers a 6.20 per cent interest rate per annum on a five-year tax-saving fixed deposit, the same as its regular fixed deposits.

State Bank of India (SBI): The largest state lender offers a 6.50 per cent interest rate per annum on tax-saving fixed deposits, with a minimum deposit of Rs 1,000 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh. The longest deposit period is 10 years.

Punjab National Bank (PNB): The second-largest state lender provides a 6.50 per cent interest rate for regular citizens and 7 per cent for senior citizens on tax-saving fixed deposits.

Experts advise investors to carefully consider these rates and terms before opting for a tax-saving fixed deposit, aligning their choice with their financial objectives.

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 19:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement