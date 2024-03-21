×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:34 IST

Taxes with AI: Is GenAI the future of tax compliance solutions?

GenAI can transform tax functions by streamlining compliance, research, dispute resolution, cost management, and stakeholder engagement.

Reported by: Business Desk
Taxes with AI
Taxes with AI | Image:Freepik
GenAI transforms tax: Artificial intelligence is set to transform various facets of the tax sphere, according to PwC report. Traditionally, the tax function has been a complex web of activities encompassing tax compliance, research on tax regulations and case laws, resolution of disputes, management of tax costs, and stakeholder engagement and transparency. However, with the advent of GenAI, each of these activities is poised to undergo a major shift towards simplification, offering quantifiable benefits in terms of speed, efficiency, and outcomes.

Source: PwC

 

Accuracy assurance

The increasing granularity of compliance requirements coupled with the dynamic regulatory ecosystem has made compliance execution more challenging. GenAI offers solutions that enable organisations to stay abreast of the latest regulations, understand and contextualise compliance requirements, ensure accurate transaction execution, and validate compliance outputs.

Tax research empowerment

Moreover, GenAI's capabilities extend to research on tax regulations and case laws, providing tax professionals with a powerful tool for comprehensively understanding complex tax issues, scanning through precedents, and summarising research findings effectively.

In addition to simplifying tax compliance and research, GenAI emerges as a smart assistant in the resolution of tax disputes, aiding taxpayers in understanding data requirements, validating prepared data, and presenting it effectively to revenue departments.

Source: PwC

 

Incentive alignment techniques

Furthermore, GenAI facilitates the management of tax costs by offering simulation techniques that streamline the process of identifying efficient tax structures and aligning entities with government incentives.

The report also stresses the role of GenAI in enhancing stakeholder engagement and transparency, enabling organisations to compare transparency reports, identify mandatory disclosure data, and leverage reports to build a positive image with stakeholders.

Competency building route

Despite the transformative potential of GenAI in the tax function, concerns persist amongst tax professionals regarding accuracy, privacy, confidentiality, security, ethical use, elimination of bias, and talent pool erosion. However, the report suggests that with proper training and development, GenAI can overcome these concerns and emerge as a valuable asset in the tax sphere.

The integration of GenAI promises to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for growth and compliance.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 12:32 IST

