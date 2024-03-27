×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

Tired of EPF claim rejections & delays? Quick KYC update ensures seamless management

Updating your KYC records streamlines EPF transactions, mitigates risks, eliminates delays, and provides real-time updates and SMS notifications.

Reported by: Business Desk
EPFO: PF Account Merger Method
EPFO: PF Account Merger Method | Image:Instagram
EPF KYC update: Are you facing claim rejections and delays in fund transfer with your Employee Provident Fund (EPF) account? Updating your KYC records can streamline your EPF management experience and alleviate these challenges. Additionally, the updation of KYC will facilitate seamless EPF account transitions, providing you with access to real-time updates on monthly PF balances and account activities.

Step-by-Step Guide to Updating Your KYC

Login to your EPF account

Start by accessing your EPF account using your UAN and password. Simply visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ to get started.

Navigate to the KYC section

Once logged in successfully, head to the "manage" tab located on the top menu bar. Click on it to reveal a dropdown menu.

Select the KYC option

From the dropdown menu, choose the "KYC" option. This action will direct you to a new page containing a list labeled "Document Type" along with corresponding fields to be filled.

Update document details

Tick the checkbox next to the document type you wish to update. Then, proceed to fill in the "Document Number" and "Name as per Document" fields accordingly.

Save your updates

After filling in the necessary details, click on the "save" option to preserve your changes.

Check KYC status

Once your document information is updated, you can monitor the status of your KYC document. Initially marked as "KYC Pending for Approval," it will transition to "Digitally Approved KYC" once verified and approved by your employer.

Await confirmation email

Upon completion, expect to receive a confirmation email confirming the successful update of your KYC details.

Required documents for KYC update

To update your KYC records successfully, it's essential to have the necessary documents readily available. Make sure you gatherNational Population Register (NPR) details, Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, details of a valid bank account, Passport Number, Driving License, Election Card, or Ration Card before initiating the KYC update process.

Tracking KYC status

To conveniently monitor the status of your KYC updates, you have several options at your disposal. Firstly, you can access your UAN card through the Member e-Sewa Portal, where a "Yes" indication signifies completion of your KYC. Additionally, you can navigate to the KYC tab within the portal to review the approved documents and ensure compliance. Another avenue is to visit the EPF India website at https://iwu.epfindia.gov.in/eKYC/, where you can select the "Track EKYC" option and verify your EPF account's KYC compliance by entering your UAN and captcha code. 

 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:05 IST

