×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Women's mutual fund investments surge, now constitute 21% of India's AUM

More females are taking charge of their financial futures; the proportion of women investors has surged from 15.2% in 2017 to 20.9% in 2023, as per AMFI data.

Reported by: Business Desk
Female finance forward
Female finance forward | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Female finance forward: Women's participation in mutual fund investments has seen an upsurge, accounting for 21 per cent of total assets under management (AUM) in Indian mutual funds, according to the latest report from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI). This surge marks a substantial increase from 15.2 per cent in 2017 to 20.9 per cent in 2023, indicating a growing trend of women taking charge of their financial futures.

The report also highlights a rise in the number of women mutual fund distributors, nearing the 42,000 mark by December 2023. These distributors collectively manage over Rs 1 lakh crore in AUM, showcasing the expanding role of women in the financial sector.

Urban vs Rural

Interestingly, the growth in women investors is more pronounced in rural areas compared to urban centres, indicating a widespread adoption of mutual fund investments across diverse demographics.

Improved access to information and technology has played an important role in facilitating this surge in women investors, empowering them to make informed financial decisions. Furthermore, the data reveals a strong inclination amongst younger and middle-aged women towards investing in modern financial instruments, with almost half falling in the 25-44 age group.

Geographic gender balance

Geographically, regions like Goa and northeastern states lead the pack, with high percentages of women contributing to the mutual fund industry. Cities such as Chandigarh, Maharashtra, and New Delhi also boast major participation from women in managing the industry's assets.

Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI stressed the potential of women in driving inclusive decision-making processes and advocating for the right investment causes. She highlighted the need for a paradigm shift where women are empowered to thrive authentically, breaking free from outdated stereotypes.

“Women can lead and champion the right investment causes by leveraging their perspectives, advocating for inclusive decision-making processes, and fostering environments where diverse voices are heard and valued," Buch said at the AMFI event.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Aditya Birla Capital surges 6% on merger announcement

    Business News19 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Likely to Resign as Haryana CM

    Politics News20 minutes ago

  5. What is Apple’s VendorUI and why is it distributing it to factories?

    Tech 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo