Advertisement

Female finance forward: Women's participation in mutual fund investments has seen an upsurge, accounting for 21 per cent of total assets under management (AUM) in Indian mutual funds, according to the latest report from the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI). This surge marks a substantial increase from 15.2 per cent in 2017 to 20.9 per cent in 2023, indicating a growing trend of women taking charge of their financial futures.



The report also highlights a rise in the number of women mutual fund distributors, nearing the 42,000 mark by December 2023. These distributors collectively manage over Rs 1 lakh crore in AUM, showcasing the expanding role of women in the financial sector.

Urban vs Rural

Interestingly, the growth in women investors is more pronounced in rural areas compared to urban centres, indicating a widespread adoption of mutual fund investments across diverse demographics.



Improved access to information and technology has played an important role in facilitating this surge in women investors, empowering them to make informed financial decisions. Furthermore, the data reveals a strong inclination amongst younger and middle-aged women towards investing in modern financial instruments, with almost half falling in the 25-44 age group.

Geographic gender balance

Geographically, regions like Goa and northeastern states lead the pack, with high percentages of women contributing to the mutual fund industry. Cities such as Chandigarh, Maharashtra, and New Delhi also boast major participation from women in managing the industry's assets.



Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI stressed the potential of women in driving inclusive decision-making processes and advocating for the right investment causes. She highlighted the need for a paradigm shift where women are empowered to thrive authentically, breaking free from outdated stereotypes.



“Women can lead and champion the right investment causes by leveraging their perspectives, advocating for inclusive decision-making processes, and fostering environments where diverse voices are heard and valued," Buch said at the AMFI event.