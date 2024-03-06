Advertisement

Aadhaar update deadline: The deadline to update Aadhaar card details for free is fast approaching. In December 2023, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) extended the deadline for free updates. The current deadline is March 14. Until then, individuals can update their Aadhaar card details at no cost, but only through the myAadhaar portal. Offline updates will incur a Rs 50 fee.



UIDAI made this decision after receiving a positive response from residents. The authority decided to extend the free update facility for an additional three months, from December 15, 2023, to March 14, 2024. During this period, updates can be done online through the myAadhaar portal without any charge.



"While updates made through Common Services Centres (CSC) will require a fee of Rs 50, online updates can be completed free of charge. However, it's important to note that online updates must be finalised by March 14 to avoid any charges," said Arpit Suri, CA and personal finance expert.



Individuals can update various details on their Aadhaar card including name, address, photo, and other personal information.





How to update Aadhaar details online

Log in to https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ using your Aadhaar number.

Click on 'proceed to update address'.

Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to your registered mobile number.

Select 'Document Update' and review existing details.

Verify the details and proceed.

Choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents, then upload them.

Click 'submit' to complete the process.

A 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated upon acceptance.

For uploading address proof

Visit the official UIDAI link.

Log in and select “Name/Gender/Date of Birth & Address Update”.

Click on “Update Aadhaar Online”.

Select 'address' and proceed.

Upload a scanned copy and provide the required information.

March money matters

Not just Aadhaar cards, there are other personal finance deadlines ending in March that you should be aware of. Firstly, SBI's special fixed deposit scheme, including the 400-day tenor scheme offering an interest rate of 7.10 per cent, will expire on March 31.



Secondly, SBI's discounted home loan interest rates, introduced at the beginning of the year, will remain effective until March 31, with concessions ranging from 65 to 75 basis points. Thirdly, IDBI Bank's special Utsav Callable FD with interest rates between 7.05 per cent to 7.75 per cent for general and senior citizen depositors respectively, will only be available until March 31.



Lastly, for income tax exemption in the fiscal year 2023-24, investments must be made before March 31, as the new tax regime effective from April 1, 2023, limits tax deductions, necessitating a switch to the old tax regime to claim deductions.

