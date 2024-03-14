After LPG, petrol & diesel prices cut by Rs 2

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have informed that they have revised Petrol and Diesel Prices across the country. New prices would be effective from 15th March 2024, 06:00 AM.



Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over… pic.twitter.com/FlUSdtg2Vi — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 14, 2024

Fuel price cut: The prices of petrol and diesel have been reduced by Rs 2 across the country with an immediate effect, bringing a much-needed relief to consumers. The Modi government has decided to reduce fuel prices, including petrol and diesel, effective 6am, March 15, Friday .

Advertisement

Oil Minister Hardeep Puri took to microblogging site X on Thursday evening to announce the price cut in petrol and diesel.

This announcement for a fuel price cut has come as a relief for consumers after last week's reduction of almost Rs 2.50 in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices. The central government had earlier this week also reduced prices of cooking gas cylinders by Rs 100.

Advertisement

"Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have informed that they have revised Petrol and Diesel Prices across the country. New prices would be effective from March 15, 2024, 6 am. Reduction in petrol and diesel prices will boost consumer spending and reduce operating costs for over 58 lakh heavy goods vehicles running on diesel, 6 crore cars and 27 crore two-wheelers," said the Oil Ministry in a statement.

Reduced petrol & diesel prices will benefit the citizens through more disposable income, a boost for tourism and travel industries, control over inflation and an increased consumer confidence and spending, said the official statement.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government on Thursday reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by two per cent, lowering the fuel prices in the state. With the fuel price cut announcement, petrol has become cheaper by Rs 1.40, and diesel has become cheaper by Rs 1.34 in Rajasthan, which will be effective from 6 am on Friday

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said, "There were discrepancies regarding the prices of diesel and petrol in Rajasthan. We have removed this anomaly and have reduced the VAT rate by two per cent." He said that due to two per cent reduction in VAT on petroleum products and steps taken by oil marketing companies, the prices of petrol and diesel will come down in the state.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that the reduced prices on petrol and diesel will be applicable from 6 am on Friday, March 15. This will put a burden of approximately Rs 1500 crore on the state government.

"We have removed the anomalies and also made diesel and petrol cheaper." Similarly, the cabinet decided to increase the dearness allowance of state employees by 4 percentage points.

Advertisement

Global oil prices

Oil and gas prices in the global market have seen an impact on domestic retail fuel prices. Oil prices globally rose on Thursday as investors digested the International Energy Agency's (IEA) latest oil market report, in which it predicts a tighter market in 2024 , as well as fresh US economic data.

Advertisement

Brent crude futures for May rose 70 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $84.73 a barrel. The Brent futures had settled above $84 a barrel for the first time since November on Wednesday, with both contracts chalking up gains close to 3 per cent.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement