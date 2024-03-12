×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 20:38 IST

PM Modi to address entrepreneurs, marginalised section beneficiaries on Wednesday

The programme will see participation of 3 lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups from over 500 districts.

Reported by: Business Desk
Budget 2024: What is 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme that FM Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned in her speech?
The programme will witness participation of about 3 lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
Stand-up India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a virtual address to highlight the nationwide initiative of extending credit support to disadvantaged sections.  An official statement said PM Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) national portal and sanction credit support to one lakh entrepreneurs from disadvantaged sections.

“Prime Minister will launch Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan evam Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) national portal and sanction credit support to one lakh entrepreneurs of disadvantaged sections of the country,” said the statement.  

Additionally, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, including Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and sanitation workers. He will also address the gathering on this occasion, said the statement.  “He will interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, including Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and sanitation workers and address the gathering,” it added.

NAMASTE initiative 

The portal embodies Modi's commitment to prioritise the underprivileged and is a transformative initiative, aimed at uplifting the most marginalised segments of society, the statement said. During the programme, Modi will also distribute Ayushman health cards and PPE kits to sewer and septic tank workers under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE).

“During the programme, Prime Minister will also distribute Ayushman Health Cards and PPE kits to Safai Mitras (Sewer and Septic tank workers) under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE). This initiative represents yet another step towards safeguarding the health and safety of frontline workers who serve in challenging conditions,” the statement added. 

The programme will witness participation of about 3 lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, who will join the programme from over 500 districts across the country.

"This initiative represents yet another step towards safeguarding the health and safety of frontline workers who serve in challenging conditions. The programme will witness participation of about three lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, who will join the programme from over 500 districts across the country," the statement added. 

“PM-SURAJ national portal for credit support to disadvantaged sections embodies Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritise the underprivileged (vanchiton ko variyata). It is a  transformative  initiative, aimed at uplifting the most marginalised segments of society. The credit support will be provided to the eligible persons across the country, facilitated through banks, NBFC-MFIs, and other organisations,” it said. 

 

 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 20:35 IST

