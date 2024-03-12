The programme will witness participation of about 3 lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups | Image: PTI

Stand-up India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a virtual address to highlight the nationwide initiative of extending credit support to disadvantaged sections. An official statement said PM Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Samajik Utthan and Rozgar Adharit Jankalyan (PM-SURAJ) national portal and sanction credit support to one lakh entrepreneurs from disadvantaged sections.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, including Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and sanitation workers. He will also address the gathering on this occasion, said the statement. “He will interact with beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, including Scheduled Castes, backward classes, and sanitation workers and address the gathering,” it added.

NAMASTE initiative

The portal embodies Modi's commitment to prioritise the underprivileged and is a transformative initiative, aimed at uplifting the most marginalised segments of society, the statement said. During the programme, Modi will also distribute Ayushman health cards and PPE kits to sewer and septic tank workers under the National Action for Mechanised Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE).

The programme will witness participation of about 3 lakh beneficiaries of various government schemes from disadvantaged groups, who will join the programme from over 500 districts across the country.

“PM-SURAJ national portal for credit support to disadvantaged sections embodies Prime Minister’s commitment to prioritise the underprivileged (vanchiton ko variyata). It is a transformative initiative, aimed at uplifting the most marginalised segments of society. The credit support will be provided to the eligible persons across the country, facilitated through banks, NBFC-MFIs, and other organisations,” it said.