Advertisement

PNB revises profit guidance: Punjab National Bank (PNB), a state-owned lender, has revised its profit guidance for the current financial year to Rs 7,000–7,500 crore, citing a robust performance in the third quarter. The bank had initially set a profit estimate of Rs 6,000 crore for FY24.

The revision comes on the heels of a stellar third quarter, where PNB witnessed a remarkable 253 per cent surge in net profit, crossing Rs 5,230 crore for the three quarters of FY24. PNB's MD and CEO, Atul Kumar Goel, expressed confidence in the bank's ability to achieve the revised profit target.

Advertisement

Increasing market share

The strategic focus outlined by Goel involves increasing market share by boosting both current account savings account (CASA) share and credit offtake, especially in the retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segments. Additionally, the bank aims to enhance asset quality through increased recoveries, minimising slippages, monitoring of special accounts, and improved collection efficiency.

Advertisement

Addressing shareholders earlier, Goel had dubbed FY24 a golden year for PNB, attributing the positive outlook to the bank's multi-pronged strategy and unwavering focus.

Looking ahead, PNB anticipates credit growth of 12–13 per cent and deposit growth of 10–11 per cent in the current fiscal year. The net interest margin (NIM) is expected to be in the range of 2.9–3 per cent, compared to 3.11 per cent at the end of December 2023.

Advertisement

The impressive performance in the third quarter, where PNB reported a profit of Rs 2,223 crore, reflects the effectiveness of the bank's strategic initiatives and its commitment to achieving robust financial outcomes.

(with PTI inputs)