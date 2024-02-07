Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

PNB boosts profit guidance to Rs 7,000 crore for FY24

The bank had initially set a profit estimate of Rs 6,000 crore for FY24.

Business Desk
Punjab National Bank
Punjab National Bank | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PNB revises profit guidance: Punjab National Bank (PNB), a state-owned lender, has revised its profit guidance for the current financial year to Rs 7,000–7,500 crore, citing a robust performance in the third quarter. The bank had initially set a profit estimate of Rs 6,000 crore for FY24.

The revision comes on the heels of a stellar third quarter, where PNB witnessed a remarkable 253 per cent surge in net profit, crossing Rs 5,230 crore for the three quarters of FY24. PNB's MD and CEO, Atul Kumar Goel, expressed confidence in the bank's ability to achieve the revised profit target.

Advertisement

Increasing market share

The strategic focus outlined by Goel involves increasing market share by boosting both current account savings account (CASA) share and credit offtake, especially in the retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segments. Additionally, the bank aims to enhance asset quality through increased recoveries, minimising slippages, monitoring of special accounts, and improved collection efficiency.

Advertisement

Addressing shareholders earlier, Goel had dubbed FY24 a golden year for PNB, attributing the positive outlook to the bank's multi-pronged strategy and unwavering focus.

Looking ahead, PNB anticipates credit growth of 12–13 per cent and deposit growth of 10–11 per cent in the current fiscal year. The net interest margin (NIM) is expected to be in the range of 2.9–3 per cent, compared to 3.11 per cent at the end of December 2023.

Advertisement

The impressive performance in the third quarter, where PNB reported a profit of Rs 2,223 crore, reflects the effectiveness of the bank's strategic initiatives and its commitment to achieving robust financial outcomes.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 17:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Gavaskar impressed with young IND star

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  2. Nasser Hussain reveals ONE SLOPPY THING India is doing vs England

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  3. 'I Am Life Partner of Brave Warrior': Hemant Soren's wife

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Not Samantha Ruth Prabhu, THIS Actress Joins Star Cast Of RC16

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement