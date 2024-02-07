Advertisement

UK spending plunge: The British pound faced a decline, and UK government bond prices experienced an increase on Friday following an unexpected plunge in consumer spending in December, heightening the risk of a recession and putting a halt to the recent strengthening of the currency.



The Office for National Statistics reported a 3.2 per cent contraction in retail sales volume from November to December, attributing it to individuals commencing their Christmas shopping earlier than usual, particularly for food items.

Currency reversal: Pound's retreat

The pound saw a decrease of 0.16 per cent against the dollar, reaching $1.2685, and a 0.18 per cent drop against the euro, settling at 85.76. This marked a reversal from the previous trend, as the pound had recently achieved its strongest position against the euro in a month. Despite a general strengthening of the dollar globally, sterling has been the least affected amongst G10 currencies.



Over the past year, the pound's strength was partly driven by investor confidence that the Bank of England (BoE) would not swiftly reduce interest rates compared to the European Central Bank or the Federal Reserve.



While the retail sales data, indicating the sharpest decline in three years, added complexity to the rate outlook, it did not significantly alter the perception that the BoE would not hastily cut rates. Earlier in the week, inflation figures for December had unexpectedly risen, contributing to this sentiment.



According to ING strategist Francesco Pesole, the release of the retail sales data dampened the sterling rally following the gilt sell-off prompted by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) this week. He noted that service-sector inflation remains a higher priority for the BoE, and any further downward repricing of BoE rate expectations would necessitate conviction that the CPI surprise in December was merely a temporary blip.



Current market indications suggest a roughly 50 per cent chance of the BoE cutting rates in May.

Gilt yields slide

Two-year gilt yields, which are more responsive to changes in interest rate expectations, dropped 6 basis points to 4.247 per cent on the day, outperforming both two-year German yields and US Treasury yields.



The future trajectory of gilts and the pound hinges on investor perceptions of how the Bank of England will address the challenge of a slowing economy and persistent inflation. City Index strategist Fiona Cincotta highlighted the delicate position the Bank of England finds itself in, with weak retail sales but signs of growth in the services sector. Despite the weakness in retail sales, major retailers such as Sainsbury's and Tesco reported robust Christmas sales figures, particularly for food. The issue seems to lie more with non-essential spending, exemplified by sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion issuing a profit warning earlier in the week.



​(With Reuters Inputs)