Updated February 19th, 2024 at 17:29 IST

Power consumption surged 7.5% in April-January, indicates economic boost

Forecasters predict steady growth in power consumption, citing improvements in economic activities and cold wave conditions.

Power consumption surged 7.5% in April-January, indicates economic boost | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Power consumption surges: Power consumption surged by 7.5 per cent year-on-year to 1354.97 billion units (BU) in the April-January period of the current financial year, signalling a significant uptick in economic activities nationwide.

According to government data, power consumption in the country rose from 1259.49 BU in the April–January period of fiscal 2022–23. The total consumption in the entire fiscal year 2022–23 was 1505.91 BU.

Experts attribute the growth in power consumption to increased economic activities in the first 10 months of this fiscal year. They noted that consumption spiked in August, September, and October, driven by humid weather conditions and a rise in industrial activities ahead of the festive season.

Forecasters predict steady growth in power consumption, citing improvements in economic activities and cold wave conditions in February. They anticipate that the government will experience consistent growth in power consumption and demand throughout the current fiscal year.

Peak demand met 

In January, power consumption rose by 5.4 per cent to 133.18 BU, compared to 126.30 BU in the previous year. The peak power demand met, which represents the highest supply in a day, reached 222.32 GW in January 2024, up from 210.72 GW in January 2023 and 192.18 GW in January 2022.

Experts noted that power consumption and demand improved in January due to a significant drop in temperatures, especially in northern states. The cold wave prompted increased use of heating equipment like heaters, blowers, and geysers, leading to higher power demand and consumption.

Despite unseasonal rains affecting power consumption in April and July last year, the power ministry estimated the country's electricity demand to reach 229 GW during the summer of 2023. The peak supply reached a new high of 224.1 GW in June but dropped to 209.03 GW in July.

(with PTI inputs)

Published February 19th, 2024 at 17:25 IST

