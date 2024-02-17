Advertisement

POWERGRID anticipations: Power Grid Corporation (POWERGRID) anticipates "no impact" from the proposed changes in Operation & Maintenance (O&M) charges norms by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), according to a top company official.

The official mentioned that the company was engaged in discussions with the regulator regarding the proposed changes. The draft regulations suggest a modification in the O&M cost distribution ratio from 75:25 (sub-station vs transmission line) to 65:35, which would increase transmission line charges while decreasing substation charges.

Advertisement

Ravindra Kumar Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director of Power Grid Corporation, stated that the "net impact is almost zero," as the overall O&M charges remain unchanged. He explained that the inclusion of a new element, 'reactor', led to negligible impact, as reactor charges per MVAR (Mega Volt-Ampere Reactive) were added, similar to transformer charges per MVA capacity.

Asset management

Regarding return on equity (ROE), Tyagi mentioned that the proposed norms suggest maintaining the existing assets at 15.5 per cent and setting them at 15 per cent for new projects after April 1, 2024. He expressed optimism that the final norms, after discussions with CERC, would not adversely affect the company's revenue or profitability.

Power Grid Corporation aims to exceed a capex of Rs 10,000 crore in the current fiscal year. Tyagi stated, "Our capex in Q3 on a consolidated basis is Rs 3,444 crore, and for nine months it is Rs 7,690 crore. We are hopeful that this capex will be almost Rs 10,000 crore plus."

Advertisement

During the December 2023 quarter, Power Grid's consolidated income was Rs 11,820 crore, and the net profit rose by 10 per cent YoY to Rs 4,028 crore.

(with PTI inputs)