Advertisement

Interim Budget 2024: The Finance Minister announced a series of measures in the interim budget for 2024, with a primary focus on the welfare of farmers and the overall growth of the agriculture sector. Acknowledging farmers as the nation's 'Annadata' (food providers), the government highlighted the continuation of the PM-KISAN SAMMAN Yojana, providing direct financial assistance to 11.8 crore farmers, including marginal and small-scale farmers.

Additionally, crop insurance under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana is extended to 4 crore farmers annually, forming a crucial part of the support system for the agricultural community.

Advertisement

Agri trade tech

The budget also emphasised the success of the Electronic National Agriculture Market, which has integrated 1361 mandis and serves 1.8 crore farmers, facilitating a trading volume of Rs 3 lakh crore. The integration of technology aims to streamline agricultural transactions and benefit farmers across the country.



Expert reactions to the budget reveal a positive sentiment towards the government's pragmatic approach to agricultural transformation. Soumyak Biswas, Partner at BDO India, commended the budget for focusing on productivity improvement, value addition, and sustainable agriculture. The emphasis on reducing import dependence and fast-tracking development in allied sectors, such as dairy and fisheries, was also highlighted as a positive step.

Advertisement

Drive for agri public-private partnerships

Biswas particularly lauded the encouragement of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to attract investments and expertise into the agriculture sector. He expressed optimism that PPPs would empower small and marginal farmers, enabling them to move up the value chain. Increased allocations towards the PM-Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme and the Aspirational Districts Programme were viewed as potential drivers for rural job creation and increased demand.

Advertisement

The Atma Nirbhar Oilseeds Abhiyan, aimed at reducing the dependence on edible oil imports, drew attention for its comprehensive approach.

"The Atma Nirbhar Oilseeds Abhiyan is expected to bring down the dependence on imports of edible oil by focusing on improving yields in states which have high acreage but lower productivity, increasing acreage in non-traditional areas, developing new varieties , resource efficiency, providing timely inputs and training to farmers," he said.



The budget's heightened focus on the dairy and fisheries sectors, through initiatives like the Blue Revolution and PM-Matsaya Sampada Yojana, was well-received. The increased outlay is expected not only to meet domestic nutritional demands but also to boost exports from the country. The establishment of integrated aquaparks was highlighted as a key measure for infrastructure upgradation and enhanced aquaculture productivity, positively impacting the livelihoods of millions of fishers and fish farmers.

