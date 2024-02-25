English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

PSU stock re-rating: A reflection on India's economic narrative

Amid global macro-economic uncertainties, a convergence of micro reforms has orchestrated a symphony of positive outcomes, propelling the country's markets.

Abhishek Vasudev
Indian economy
Indian economy | Image:Unsplash
Implications on economy: The recent re-rating of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in India's financial landscape carries profound implications, reflecting a broader narrative of economic transformation and resilience.

The public sector enterprise (PSE) shares have outperformed the market as the index of PSE on the National Stock Exchange has surged a whopping 112 per cent compared with 27 per cent surge for Nifty 50 index in last one year.

Amid global macro-economic uncertainties, a convergence of micro reforms has orchestrated a symphony of positive outcomes, propelling the country's markets forward.

Against the backdrop of dynamic market forces, marked by geopolitical tensions and supply management efforts by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the resilience of India's economy has stood out.

Despite a 75 basis points (bps) increase in policy rates by the US Federal Reserve, the Rupee has held its ground, outperforming many Asian currencies. The resilience is underpinned by robust GDP growth projections, service exports nearing trade deficits, and a favourable outlook on commodities and inflation, brokerage firm Emkay said in a note.

The stability of the rupee amid fluctuating oil prices underscores the efficacy of coordinated fiscal and monetary responses, guiding the economy towards a low inflationary regime.

As India navigates through evolving economic landscapes, the strengthening of its currency emerges as a pivotal pathway towards prosperity.

Re-Rating of PSU's

The re-rating of PSUs reflects a paradigm shift in their operational efficiency and strategic clarity.

Addressing long standing issues such as operational performance, capital reinvestment strategies, and supply overhang, PSUs are charting a course towards sustainable growth and profitability, Emkay said.

In the banking sector, PSUs have demonstrated commendable performance, with leading players projecting robust loan growth and returns on equity. Despite lingering concerns over non-performing assets, sustained recoveries signal a positive trajectory for these institutions, the Mumbai-based brokerage noted.

Comparisons with private sector counterparts reveal a narrowing performance gap, with PSUs poised to take the lead in infrastructure financing and corporate lending.

As the quality of governance and market awareness among PSU management improves, valuation gaps are expected to diminish, Emkay said.

In the energy sector, PSUs have witnessed a remarkable rally, buoyed by transparent regulatory actions and strategic market positioning. As regulators guide the market towards predictable earnings trajectories, PSUs are poised to capitalise on emerging opportunities in renewables and sustainable energy initiatives, Emkay stressed.

Meanwhile, investors are presented with compelling opportunities in PSUs, characterised by attractive valuations and promising growth prospects. With a prudent risk-return analysis, investments in PSUs, particularly in sectors like energy and banking, offer major upside potential.

The re-rating of PSUs reflects not only a transformation within these entities but also a broader narrative of India's economic resurgence, Emkay added.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 12:34 IST

