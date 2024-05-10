Advertisement

PM Modi on Republic: When Narendra Modi assumed office as the Prime Minister of India, the combined net worth of the country's Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) stood at approximately Rs 9 lakh crore. Fast forward to 2024, and the net worth of these PSUs reached Rs 80 lakh crore, marking an unforeseen rise.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the staggering rise in the net worth of India’s Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) driven by the government’s policy of Reform, Transform, and Perform.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “In 2014, the gross revenue of the Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) was Rs 20 lakh crore and today it stands at Rs 38 lakh crore, nearly doubling in the last 10 years. The net worth of government companies in 2014 was worth Rs 9 lakh crore and today they are worth more than Rs 80 lakh crore driven by a staggering 225 per cent increase in the market capitalisation of these companies amid global economic instability.”

Under the leadership of PM Modi’s NDA government, the total market capitalisation of all 81 listed public sector undertakings (PSUs) has surged by 225 per cent. Additionally, the Nifty CPSE index has delivered impressive returns of 79 per cent, outpacing both the Nifty 500 and Nifty 50 indices.

Advertisement

Prime Minister also made it clear that the Government’s no interference policy led to improved operational efficiency in government banks and companies. PM Modi said, “When people elected us to serve them, we made sure that there was no political interference in PSUs and state banks which resulted in a continuous improvement in their structure and efficiency.”