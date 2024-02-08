English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

Quess Corp and GTU join forces for statewide skill development initiative

The MOU is set to attract increased investments and foster Gujarat's economic sustainability.

Business Desk
MOU
Representative | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
MOU signed: To bolster skill development and employment prospects in Gujarat, business solutions provider Quess Corp announced the signing of a pivotal agreement with Gujarat Technical University (GTU) on Friday. This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) underscores a commitment to enhancing the skill landscape in the state, aligning with Gujarat's Sustainable Vision for 2030.

According to the statement released by the company, the MoU aims to actively contribute to forecasting, developing, and identifying programs that address the state's evolving skill requirements. The collaborative efforts are anticipated to play a crucial role in attracting increased investments and fostering Gujarat's economic sustainability.

Under the terms of the agreement, Quess Corp is set to establish and operate a Centre of Excellence (COE) across multiple locations. This COE will serve as a pivotal hub for forecasting technology and industry demands, aligning them with the supply from formal education and similar ecosystems.

Collaboration's primary focus

The primary focus of the collaboration is to provide services encompassing skill assessment, employment enablement, entrepreneurship development programmes, and technology integration. The overarching goal is to bridge the existing skill gap among the workforce, aligning them with the dynamic needs of the industry.

Guruprasad Srinivasan, Executive Director and CEO of Quess Corp, expressed optimism about the collaborative initiative, stating, "This is how our government, industry, and academia can come together to bridge the skill gap and create a talent pool that is ready to meet the growing demands. Through the Centre of Excellence, skill assessment, and employment enablement programmes, we aim to empower students with marketable skills and connect them with the right job opportunities within Gujarat's thriving industrial ecosystem."

The alliance between Quess Corp and Gujarat Technical University signifies a concerted effort to address the evolving dynamics of the job market, ensuring that the workforce is equipped with the necessary skills to contribute effectively to Gujarat's economic growth and sustainability goals. As the initiative unfolds, stakeholders will keenly watch for its impact on the state's skill landscape and its broader implications for the business and education sectors.

(with PTI inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

