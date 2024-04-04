×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Rahul Gandhi’s top buys in stock portfolio has ITC, ICICI Bank, Titan Company and Bajaj Finance

Rahul Gandhi has claimed that he has a liability of Rs 49,79,184 and has Rs 55,000 as cash in hand.

Reported by: Business Desk
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio
Rahul Gandhi’s stock portfolio | Image:Republic Business
Rahul Gandhi's top buys: The affidavit filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with his nomination papers for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat has revealed that the former Congress President has assets of over Rs 20 crore, besides stock market investments worth Rs 4.3 crore and mutual funds deposits amounting to Rs 3.81 crore. 
The affidavit submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been furnished, as Rahul seeks re-election from Wayanad seat in Kerala. His assets include Rs 9.24 crore movable and Rs 11.5 crore immovable assets.

He filed the papers before the returning office on Wednesday. The Congres leader has declared movable assets to the tune of Rs 9,24,59,264 and showed the purchasing price of his self-acquired immovable assets as being worth Rs 7,93,03,977 in the affidavit. The affidavit also showed that the current market value of the self-acquired immovable assets was Rs 9,04,89,000 and the value of the inherited assets as Rs 2,10,13,598.

Gandhi has claimed that he has a liability of Rs 49,79,184. In the affidavit, Rahul Gandhi has declared that he has Rs 55,000 as cash in hand. In the last election, he had declared total assets worth Rs 15,88,77,083 whereas in 2014, it was Rs 9.4 crore. 

Single phase polling in Kerala to elect MPs from its 20 Lok Sabha seats will be held on April 26. The affidavits filed along with the nomination papers contain personal details about wealth, property and pending cases against the candidate.

Stock holding pattern 

Among Rahul Gandhi’s top holdings is smallcap Suprajit Engineering followed by ITC and ICICI Bank. The Suprajit stock saw Rahul  hold 4,068 shares which are worth over Rs 16.65 lakh. The stock has delivered returns of nearly 20 per cent over the last 12 months and today it was trading at Rs 419.80 on the NSE, down by Rs 3.15 or 0.74 per cent.

In ITC and ICICI Bank, Rahul Gandhi held 3,039 shares and 2,299 shares, respectively at a market value of Rs 12.96 lakh and Rs 24.83 lakh. Among other stocks in his portfolio include Alkyl Amines, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Deepak Nitrite, Divi’s Laboratories, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Britannia Industries, and Titan Company.

In market value terms, Pidilite Industries topped the table followed by Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints. The market value of his 1,474 shares in Pidilite stood at Rs 43.27 lakh as of March 15. As for Bajaj Finance and Asian Paints, the value of 551 shares and 1,231 shares stood at Rs 35.89 lakh and Rs 35.29 lakh, respectively as of this date.

Invested in 7 mutual funds

There are investments made by Rahul Gandhi to the tune of Rs 3.81 crore in seven different mutual funds, including small and midcap ones as well. His largest investment was in HDFC Small Cap regular (growth) with a market value of Rs 1.23 crore, followed by ICICI Prudential Regular Savings Fund with a market value of Rs 1.02 crore. Data indicates that the Net Asset Value (NAV) of HDFC Small Cap regular (growth) scheme has surged by 51.85 per cent  in the past year.

Rest of investments  

Rahul Gandhi has invested in sovereign gold bonds, holding 220 units of Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21, with a value of Rs 15.21 lakh as of March 15. Apart from the stocks and mutual funds investments, Rahul Gandhi's Public Provident Fund had a balance of Rs 61.52 lakh as of March 15. He possesses immovable assets valued at Rs 11.15 crore. Additionally, he declared Rs 55,000 in cash on hand and a combined balance of Rs 26.25 lakh across his two bank accounts

Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

Whatsapp logo