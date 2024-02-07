RAI's strategic divestment: RAI, the Italian state broadcaster, has unveiled plans to divest a stake of up to 15 per cent in its broadcasting tower unit, Rai Way, which is listed on the Milan stock exchange. The motive behind this move is to generate funds for a three-year business plan, necessitating an additional investment of 225 million euros ($245 million). While RAI intends to maintain majority control of its existing 65 per cent stake in Rai Way, the decision to sell a minority stake was initially proposed in December and has faced criticism from minority investors, including Amber Capital and Artemis. These investors argue that a potential merger with rival EI Towers would offer greater value to Rai Way's stakeholders.



Despite the stake sale, RAI has affirmed its willingness to explore further opportunities for the business development of Rai Way. This stance indicates that the divestment does not preclude the broadcaster from considering a long-anticipated merger with EI Towers. The proposed merger scenario, discussed previously, outlined the possibility of Rai Way investors receiving an extraordinary dividend estimated to be between 310 million and 400 million euros, as per calculations by analysts at Kepler.



(With Reuters Inputs)