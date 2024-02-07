Advertisement

Temple's influence on trade: The consecration of Shri Ram Mandir has triggered a substantial surge in trade, recording trade worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore across the country. The impact was observed in key regions such as Delhi, where trade reached Rs 25,000 crore and Uttar Pradesh, boasting Rs 40,000 crore, a trade body said in a press release.

Sanatan economy soars

Attributed to what is being termed as the "Sanatan economy" by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), led by National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal, this surge is characterised as a faith-driven economic model, primarily involving small businesses and entrepreneurs. Beyond its spiritual symbolism, the Ram Mandir is now seen as a catalyst for economic expansion, creating opportunities across diverse sectors.

Bhartia and Khandelwal underscored the need for entrepreneurs and startups to seize this unique economic momentum, with CAIT planning a seminar in New Delhi to explore emerging entrepreneurial avenues.

Under the CAIT's national campaign "Har Shahar Ayodhya-Har Ghar Ayodhya," over 30 thousand trade bodies orchestrated more than 1.5 lakh programmes nationwide from January 1 to January 22. These included Shri Ram Shobha Yatra, Ram Pheris, Shri Ram Sanvad, and devotional musical programs, demonstrating the widespread impact of the temple on various businesses.

Spiritual offerings drive sales

Sales of Ram Mandir-related merchandise, ranging from models, garlands, door decoration items, flags, caps, bangles, bindi, paintings, to pictures of Shri Ram Darbar, witnessed a surge, reaching into the millions. The campaign also saw sales of sweets and dry fruits used as offerings, clay lamps, brass lamps, and firecrackers. The clergy, including priests and Brahmins nationwide, experienced a notable upswing in their activities.

With over 9 crore businesses expressing their allegiance to Shri Ram, CAIT, in collaboration with the Sunshine Foundation, released an anthem, "Har Saaj Mein Ram Baje-Har Ghar Mein Ayodhya Saje," reflecting the collective resolve to bring Shri Ram into every household.