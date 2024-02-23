English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 16:03 IST

RBI allows banks and NBFCs to issue pre-paid instruments

This decision is expected to provide commuters with more convenient and safer alternatives to cash payments.

Business Desk
RBI
RBI allows banks and NBFCs to issue pre-paid instruments  | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Pre-paid instruments: In a move aimed at enhancing digital payment options, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has permitted banks and non-banking financial institutions to issue pre-paid instruments (PPIs) for making payments across various public transport systems. This decision is expected to provide commuters with more convenient and safer alternatives to cash payments.

According to the central bank, these instruments will offer commuters the benefits of convenience, speed, affordability, and safety associated with digital modes of payment for transit services. It is particularly significant given the daily influx of commuters using public transport systems across the country.

Advertisement

In its June 2023 monetary policy, the RBI announced its decision to allow non-banking prepaid payment instrument issuers to issue e-RUPI vouchers. These vouchers are pre-paid digital instruments that can be received by beneficiaries on their phones in the form of an SMS or QR code.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, in his monetary policy review speech, highlighted that these measures aim to make the benefits of e-RUPI digital vouchers accessible to a wider range of users, further deepening the penetration of digital payments in the country.

Advertisement

The central bank has also proposed enabling the issuance of e-RUPI vouchers on behalf of individuals to simplify the issuance and redemption process. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched e-RUPI, a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payments, on August 2, 2021.

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

an hour ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

an hour ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

16 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

18 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

18 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

18 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

18 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

19 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

19 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Janhvi Kapoor Regrets Studying Acting In Los Angeles - Here's Why

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. Must-visit Spots To Explore In Saudi Arabia

    Travel12 minutes ago

  3. Reddit’s future looks bright through VR goggles

    Business News13 minutes ago

  4. Vijay Kumar's Next Film With Thamizh Is Titled Election

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Emma Watson, Hunter Schafer, Callum Turner Attend Milan Fashion Week

    Galleries26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo