Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 17:26 IST

RBI opens gates for banks to play in Paytm pool

Examine migration of One97 Communications to become third-party application provider: RBI to NPCI

Business Desk
Paytm stock price
Paytm stock price | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

RBI on Paytm: Bringing an end to speculations that services of embattled fintech major Paytm may cease to exist, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NCPI), to examine the migration process of Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, to become a third-party application provider (TPAP) for Unified Payment Interface (UPI) channel for continued UPI operation of the Paytm app. 

Even as the private lender Axis Bank, has so far emerged as the potential partner for providing the TPAP service, several other banks including HDFC and SBI could also be in the fray, in order to prevent a load on a single channel. 

Advertisement

Notably, the stocks of One97 Communications have plunged nearly 46 per cent since RBI's restrictions on  Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) over non-compliance of the RBI norms. 

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 998.309 while the 52-week low is Rs 318.35. Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd closed 5 per cent higher at Rs 407.60 per share, when the markets closed today, February 23-24. 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 17:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

17 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos10 minutes ago

  3. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore bags five as Tamil Nadu demolish Saurashtra

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. Inside Rakul-Jackky's Wedding Festivities

    Galleries11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo