Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

RBI executive director criticises cryptocurrencies, calls for government action

The RBI's stance on cryptocurrencies aligns with its previous statements highlighting the risks associated with these digital assets.

Business Desk
Crypto exchage
Representative | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

RBI on crypto: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has expressed concerns over cryptocurrencies, stating that they pose systemic risks to financial systems and cannot be considered currencies due to their lack of underlying value. P Vasudevan, an executive director at the RBI, made these remarks during a panel discussion organised by IIM-Kozhikode.

"Cryptocurrencies cannot be called currencies as they don't have any underlying value," Vasudevan said. He emphasised that it is ultimately the government's responsibility to decide how to address cryptocurrencies. Currently, bitcoins, a popular cryptocurrency, have no legal backing, and investors are required to pay taxes on income earned from trading them.

Advertisement

Restrictions imposed

Against the backdrop of recent actions against Paytm Payments Bank and restrictions imposed on some international card providers, Vasudevan suggested that self-regulation could better protect the fintech sector. He also mentioned the importance of implementing mechanisms to address misconduct within the industry.

Advertisement

The RBI's stance on cryptocurrencies aligns with its previous statements highlighting the risks associated with these digital assets. The central bank has consistently warned investors about the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies and their potential to disrupt traditional financial systems.

As the debate around cryptocurrencies continues, regulatory authorities and governments worldwide are grappling with the challenge of balancing innovation with financial stability. The RBI's position underscores the need for a coordinated approach to address the complexities of the cryptocurrency market.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 18:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

an hour ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

an hour ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

an hour ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

an hour ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

an hour ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

an hour ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

an hour ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

an hour ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

2 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

2 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

3 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

3 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

3 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

3 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

3 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi's trade loss due to farmers' protest

    Web Stories18 minutes ago

  2. BREAKING: 25-26 Vehicles Gutted in Fire in Mumbai's Borivali

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Fisker's 2023 Ocean vehicles face NHTSA's preliminary probe

    Business News23 minutes ago

  4. Chhava: Vicky Kaushal Does Intense Workout Despite Injury | Watch

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  5. Captain Fresh raises $25 million to expand global presence

    Business News31 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo