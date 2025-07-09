RBI Governor Endorsing Rs 21,000 Investment for Rs 10 lakh Returns? Here’s What You Should Know

A video claiming that an investment of Rs 21,000 can fetch returns of Rs 1 crore per month has been flagged as fake by the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit. The clip, widely shared across social media platforms, falsely shows Shaktikanta Das, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, promoting the scheme.

Calling the video “digitally manipulated,” the PIB has clarified that neither the Government of India nor the Principal Secretary has endorsed any such investment platform.

“This video is #FAKE. It has been digitally altered and is part of a growing trend of scam content circulating online,” PIB Fact Check said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), adding that several similar videos are being used to mislead the public.

The government, through its official notification, has repeatedly urged users not to fall prey to such “get-rich-quick scams” and to report any suspicious content for verification. The government continues to caution citizens against sharing or engaging with content that appears too good to be true.

Goverment officials, on its part, have urged the public to remain cautious and verify investment-related claims through official sources before making financial decisions. They also warned against falling for fraudulent platforms that misuse the likeness of public figures to gain credibility.



This is not the first instance of a deepfake video being used to promote scams. In November last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had raised alarm over the circulation of deepfake videos featuring its former Governor, Shaktikanta Das. These clips falsely depicted him endorsing certain investment schemes.

The RBI clarified that these videos were fabricated using “sophisticated digital tools” and firmly denied any association with the schemes being promoted. The central bank reiterated that it does not offer financial investment advice of this nature.