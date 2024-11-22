Published 08:53 IST, November 22nd 2024
RBI Inks Treaty For Cross Border Transactions with Maldives to Promote Use of Local Currencies
RBI and Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) signed a MoU to establish a framework to promote the use of their respective local currencies.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
RBI inks treaty for cross border transactions with Maldives to promote use of local currencie | Image: ANI
08:53 IST, November 22nd 2024