Published 08:53 IST, November 22nd 2024

RBI Inks Treaty For Cross Border Transactions with Maldives to Promote Use of Local Currencies

RBI and Maldives Monetary Authority (MMA) signed a MoU to establish a framework to promote the use of their respective local currencies.

Reported by: Asian News International
